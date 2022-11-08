Skip to main content

Giants Terminate Aaron Crawford's Practice Squad Contract

The Giants will look elsewhere for depth on their defensive line.

A day after the New York Giants released defensive back Olaijah Griffin and signed former Ravens defensive tackle Aaron Crawford to the practice squad, the team announced they had terminated Crawford's contract.

The Giants depth on the defensive line took a hit Monday when the team had to place defensive lineman Nicholas Williams on injured reserve with a biceps injury suffered in the Week 8 loss to the Seahawks. 

On Wednesday, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale told reporters they'd likely have to bring someone up from the practice squad. The choices include Ryder Anderson, who has been with the team since the spring, and Henry Mondeaux, who dealt with a sprained ankle earlier in the season.  

The 6-foot-1, 315-pound Crawford started his career with the Ravens as an undrafted rookie out of North Carolina in 2020, playing for Wink Martindale, the current Giants defensive coordinator, at the time. Crawford appeared in just one NFL game in his rookie campaign. The Ravens released him at the start of this season. 

In announcing the move, the Giants didn't say if Crawford failed his physical.

"It just didn't work out," head coach Brian Daboll said, declining to provide specifics.

