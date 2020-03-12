GiantsCountry
Giants Waive OT George Asafo-Adjei

Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

The Giants announced that they waived offensive tackle George Asafo-Adjei with a "failed physical" designation.

The 6-foot 5, 315-pound Asafo-Adjei, who played collegiately at Kentucky, was the first of the team's two seventh-round draft choices in 2019. 

He suffered a concussion in training camp which led to his being placed on injured reserve August 31 as part of the final roster cutdowns to 53.  

The transaction will save the Giants $463,816 against the cap while depositing a $69,276 dead money hit against their 2020 cap.

New York is expected to address offensive tackle in both the draft and free agency this year.

Five Potential "Affordable" Free Agent Possibilities the Giants Could Pursue

Got needs? The Giants sure do. And Pat Ragazzo has a list of five veteran free agents who could fill some of those needs while not necessarily breaking the bank.

Pat Ragazzo

by

HoogieCoogieMan

A Look at a Potential Contract Structure for Leonard Williams and Whether It Makes Sense

CBS Sports' Joel Corry, a former NFL agent and salary cap expert, offers up a potential contract scenario for Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams. Here's a look at that structure and if the value matches what the giants would potentially be getting.

Patricia Traina

How Getting Beat by a Girl Helped Mold Tristan Wirfs Into a Top Prospect

Competition came in many forms for a young Tristan Wirfs, including from an unlikely source that helped lay the groundwork for his toughness that he carried into football.

Jackson Thompson

COVID-19 Update: Giants to Pull Coaches, Scouts from Pro Day Workouts

The Giants join the Jets, Washington and other teams in adjusting their pre-draft travel plans given the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, but the league says that it's still planning, "for now" to start the 2020 league year on March 18.

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Preview | CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson

Here's another look at a cornerback prospect who could provide depth on the Giants.

Ahmed Shifa

Reflecting on the Odell Beckham Jr Trade After One Year

It's still too early to say who of Cleveland or the Giants "won" the Odell Beckham Jr trade, but an early case could be made favoring the Giants as having come out on top of the deal that shook the NFL to its core.

Patricia Traina

by

Putt4Dough

Report: Giants, Eli Penny Agree to New 2-Year Contract

The underrated fullback is sticking around, according to a report.

Patricia Traina

Giants Fan and NFL Draft Prospect Yetur Gross-Matos Could Be an Answer for the Giants' Pass Rushing Needs

With the Giants needing pass rush help, Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos would love nothing more than to contribute to that need if the Giants want him in next month's draft.

Jackson Thompson

Draft Prospect Profile | CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

The Giants could probably use a tall cornerback to create better matchups with the bigger receivers. Trevon Diggs definitely offers height, but what else does he bring to the table?

Ahmed Shifa

Draft Prospect Profile | DE Julian Okwara, Notre Dame

Romeo's little brother has a lot more talent to where he could potentially be a Day 2 draft pick for some team. Will that be the Giants?

Mike Addvensky