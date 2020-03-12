Giants Waive OT George Asafo-Adjei

The Giants announced that they waived offensive tackle George Asafo-Adjei with a "failed physical" designation.

The 6-foot 5, 315-pound Asafo-Adjei, who played collegiately at Kentucky, was the first of the team's two seventh-round draft choices in 2019.

He suffered a concussion in training camp which led to his being placed on injured reserve August 31 as part of the final roster cutdowns to 53.

The transaction will save the Giants $463,816 against the cap while depositing a $69,276 dead money hit against their 2020 cap.

New York is expected to address offensive tackle in both the draft and free agency this year.