Giants Waive Running Back Antonio Williams

The New York Giants have waived running back Antonio Williams from their 53-man rose and released linebacker Chuck Wiley from their practice squad.

The Giants will have two openings on their 53-man roster as they are expected to place receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve following the receiver's unfortunate ACL tear in last night's loss against Dallas.

One of the two openings on the main roster is likely t be a receiver. In addition to Shepard's season-ending injury, both Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan'Dale Robinson (MCL sprain) are both progressing in their respective rehabs but, according to head coach Brian Daboll, neither is completely out of the dark yet regarding their progress toward being available Sunday when the Giants host the Bears.

When asked about the team's options to replace Shepard, who leads the team with 154 receiving yards on 13 catches (one catch fewer than team leader Richie James), Daboll said that general manager Joe Schoen is always on the lookout for new talent.

But with the team still cap-strapped, the likelihood of them adding someone for more than the veteran minimum is slim. That means they may have to continue the rest of the way with what they have: David Sills V, James, Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Kadarius Toney, and Kenny Golladay on the 53-man roster, and Marcus Johnson and Kalil Pimpleton, both of whom are on the practice squad.

"Those guys are going to have to continue to work hard, build trust with the quarterback. They’ll be practicing, and hopefully, we make some strides in that area," Daboll said.

As for the other opening on the 53-man roster, the Giants have been operating short-staffed at cornerback. They're hoping to get Aaron Robison (appendectomy) back this weekend, but they've also been without Justin Layne (concussion) and Nick McCloud (hamstring) the last two weeks.

The Giants have cornerback Fabian Moreau, whom they've elevated twice already, on their practice squad. Although league rules now allow for three practice squad elevations, by pushing up Moreau to the 53-man roster, they won't have to worry about eventually exposing him to waivers if they continue to operate short-staffed at the position.

