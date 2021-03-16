What RB Devontae Booker Brings to the New York Giants

Saquon Barkley has a new backup in the form of Devontae Booker, whose versatility, particularly on special teams makes him something of a Swiss Army knife.

The Giants have reportedly agreed to terms with running back Devontae Booker on a two-year contract worth up to $6 million. Booker, 5'11", 219 pounds, spent the first four years of his career with the Denver Broncos, who selected him in the fourth round (No. 136 overall) of the 2016 draft out of Utah.

Coming out of college, Booker, per Pro Football Focus, held the sixth-highest overall grade among FBS running backs in 2015, and third among draft-eligible backs. He was also ranked eighth overall in FBS in run grade and third in his draft class.

As a rookie, Booker earned the No. 2 spot behind then starter C.J. Anderson. Booker became the starting running back for the Broncos after Anderson would suffer a season-ending injury in 2016, a role he held until being replaced by Justin Forsett, whom Denver had been awarded off waivers.

Despite being supplanted as the starter that season, Booker's 612 rushing yards (on 174 carries) led the team in rushing, making him the 13th rookie in team history and first since Knowshon Moreno (2009) to lead the team in rushing.

Booker would again compete for the starting job in his third season with Denver with Royce Freeman but could not win the job. In 2019, Booker found himself buried even deeper on the Broncos depth chart, behind Freeman and Phillip Lindsay.

The Broncos opted not to re-sign Booker, and he would go on to sign a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, for whom he played in all 16 games with one start, rushing for 423 yards on 93 carries and three touchdowns and catching 17 out of 21 passes for 84 yards.

The Skinny

Booker has appeared in 77 games with seven starts and has rushed for 382 yards on 382 carries and nine touchdowns. He's also caught 122 out of 164 pass targets for 956 yards and one touchdown and has experience as a kickoff returner, having returned 30 kickoffs for 626 yards (20.9 average).

RELATED

The Scouting Report

Here is what Hondo Carpenter, publisher of Raiders Maven, had to say about Booker and what he brings to the table:

Despite playing behind one of the best young running back in the NFL, Josh Jacobs and Booker (28) shined in 2020. He played in all 16 games (started one) and was a hammer. His ability to pound the football and be impactful in the passing game was impressive. Booker is aggressive and attacks. He didn't shy from contact and was excellent both receiving and pass blocking. He provided an exceptional one-two punch for the Silver and Black with Jacobs.

Where He Fits

The Giants desperately needed to sign a veteran running back to backup Saquon Barkley, who, of course, is coming off that torn ACL injury suffered early last season. Before agreeing to terms with Booker, New York had no one on the roster under contract at running back with any NFL experience other than for Barkley.

Booker offers the Giants value in many ways. Besides being a dual-threat out of the backfield, his special teams expertise easily could potentially fill multiple jobs previously held by Wayne Gallman (Barkley's eventual backup0 and Dion Lewis (kickoff returner).

Booker doesn't quite have the straight-ahead power of Gallman, who averaged 3.63 yards per carry after contact, but Booker is a hard runner whose 2.68 yards per carrying after contact was nothing to sneezer at.

The Contract

The breakdown of Booker's contract wasn't immediately available (and when it is, we'll have that for you), but on the surface, signing a backup running back for $3 million APY seems to be a questionable move.

Last year, Booker was signed by the Raiders to a one-year deal worth $1,047,500, but which qualified for the veteran minimum to presumably serve in a role similar to his new position with the Giants.

As for Booker's contract, let's see how it's structured, if the deal has any play-time or performance incentives that make the value less that what's been reported.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.