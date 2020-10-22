New York Giants Activate Sterling Shepard Off Injured Reserve

As anticipated, the Giants have activated wide receiver Sterling Shepard off injured reserve, where he had been since suffering turf toe in a Week 2 loss to the Chicago Bears.

But just because Shepard is back on the 53-man roster doesn't mean that he's a lock to play against the Eagles in their Week 7 Thursday Night Football matchup.

Shepard will test his foot during pregame warmup before tonight's Eagles-Giants game, and a decision will be made whether to have him active or leave him inactive until the team's Nov. 2 game against the Bucs.

If Shepard is active, the expectation is he'll probably see about a dozen or so snaps at best.

The Giants also promoted receiver Alex Bachman and outside linebacker Trent Harris from the practice squad. Bachman will serve as reinforcement in the event Shepard or Darius Slayton, who, despite not being on the injury report, has been dealing with a foot ailment, are limited.

Meanwhile, this marks the second week in a row Harris has been called up from the practice squad, meaning he has now reached his limit of call-ups without being exposed to waivers.