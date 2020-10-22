SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

New York Giants Activate Sterling Shepard Off Injured Reserve

Giants.com

Patricia Traina

As anticipated, the Giants have activated wide receiver Sterling Shepard off injured reserve, where he had been since suffering turf toe in a Week 2 loss to the Chicago Bears.

But just because Shepard is back on the 53-man roster doesn't mean that he's a lock to play against the Eagles in their Week 7 Thursday Night Football matchup.

Shepard will test his foot during pregame warmup before tonight's Eagles-Giants game, and a decision will be made whether to have him active or leave him inactive until the team's Nov. 2 game against the Bucs.

If Shepard is active, the expectation is he'll probably see about a dozen or so snaps at best.

The Giants also promoted receiver Alex Bachman and outside linebacker Trent Harris from the practice squad. Bachman will serve as reinforcement in the event Shepard or Darius Slayton, who, despite not being on the injury report, has been dealing with a foot ailment, are limited.

Meanwhile, this marks the second week in a row Harris has been called up from the practice squad, meaning he has now reached his limit of call-ups without being exposed to waivers.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Transactions

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants Week 6 Snap Chats and Performance Stats

A look at the Giants snap counts combined with some performance notables from their 20-19 Week 6 win over the Washington Football Team.

Patricia Traina

by

NYGfanFROMageOF3man

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: Players to Watch

Keep your eyes on these Giants players who stand to be key in the team's quest to record its second straight win of 2020 and its first win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the last seven games.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles | How To Watch

Here's how to watch the Giants' Week 7 Thursday Night Football showdown against the Eagles.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Notebook | Judge's Family Dilemma and More

Notable leftovers from Tuesday's Giants media sessions.

Jackson Thompson

by

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants - Philadelphia Eagles Week 7 Preview

Plus hear from LockedOn Eagles co-host Gino Camilleri, who provides some detailed insights on the Eagles offense and defense.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Place Tae Crowder on Injured Reserve

Last week's defensive hero will miss at least the next three games.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

Giants D-Line Poses Major Threat to Banged-Up Eagles Offense

The Giants defensive front is really playing well so far this season. That's not good news for an Eagles team with a banged-up offensive line.

Jackson Thompson

by

ptraina

Joe Judge Declines to Name Giants' Starting Left Tackle for Thursday Night

Judge says Matt Peart has earned more game reps and that practice this week will sort things out.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

Ranking the Giants' Last 7 Losses to the Eagles By Devastation

A look at the losses in the Giants' seven-game losing streak to the Philadelphia Eagles as New York looks to change the narrative starting Thursday night.

Jackson Thompson

Why the Giants Have Missed Sterling Shepard

Shepard has turned this particular aspect of the game into an art form.

Patricia Traina