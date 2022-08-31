New York Giants Practice Transaction Tracker

Now that the initial 53-man rosters have been established around the NFL, it's time to make tweaks.

Some teams will be doing more tweaking than others, but the point is if you rushed out to buy any jerseys of your favorite players who made NFL rosters yesterday, you might have acted prematurely.

There will be roster moves made--guys going to injured reserve, waiver claims, and free agent signings. There will also be practice squad signings that trickle in throughout the day, which makes the day after teams set up their roster yet another busy one.

Here's a quick primer on how everything works. We'll update this page with any moves made by the Giants.

Waiver Wire. The Giants are fifth in the waiver wire order, which is based on this past spring's NFL draft order. Teams put in waiver claims for players with fewer than four years of accrued experience (an accrued season constitutes six games) once those players were officially waived by their old teams on Tuesday. The NFL then awards waiver claims to teams starting at noon ET.

Free Agency. Any player with more than four years of accrued service is not subjected to the waiver wire. As his contract with his old club was terminated, he may sign immediately with any team as a free agent.

Injured Reserve. Teams may begin moving players that made the initial 53-man roster to injured reserve as of 4:01 p.m. Wednesday. Those players that get moved to IR are eligible to return once they are healthy, but they must miss a minimum of four weeks.

Practice Squad. Teams may add up to 16 players for their practice squad. All practice squad players count against the cap. If a player signed to the 90-man roster gets added to the practice squad, he signs a new contract, but any guaranteed money or signing bonus he received as part of his original contract counts as dead money against the salary cap.

Check back for roster moves, practice squad transactions, etc. throughout the day.

