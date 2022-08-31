Skip to main content

New York Giants Practice Transaction Tracker

Follow along as we bring you any roster tweaks made by the Giants.

Now that the initial 53-man rosters have been established around the NFL, it's time to make tweaks.

Some teams will be doing more tweaking than others, but the point is if you rushed out to buy any jerseys of your favorite players who made NFL rosters yesterday, you might have acted prematurely.

There will be roster moves made--guys going to injured reserve, waiver claims, and free agent signings. There will also be practice squad signings that trickle in throughout the day, which makes the day after teams set up their roster yet another busy one.

Here's a quick primer on how everything works. We'll update this page with any moves made by the Giants.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Andrew Thomas
Play
News

Giants Offensive Tackle Andrew Thomas Welcomes New Role as Team Captain

Andrew Thomas was voted one of three team captains by his Giants teammates, a role he's been preparing for since last season.

By Olivier Dumont
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants safety Julian Love (20) walks onto the field before a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Play
News

Why Julian Love Got Emotional Over Being Named a Captain

Julian Love can now add "captain" to his growing list of responsibilities.

By Patricia Traina
Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Play
News

New York Giants Inital 53-man Roster Takeaways

There weren't many surprises to come from the New York Giants 53-man roster. Still, let's run down what they have done as of the cut-down deadline.

By Patricia Traina

Waiver Wire. The Giants are fifth in the waiver wire order, which is based on this past spring's NFL draft order. Teams put in waiver claims for players with fewer than four years of accrued experience (an accrued season constitutes six games) once those players were officially waived by their old teams on Tuesday. The NFL then awards waiver claims to teams starting at noon ET.

Free Agency. Any player with more than four years of accrued service is not subjected to the waiver wire. As his contract with his old club was terminated, he may sign immediately with any team as a free agent.

Injured Reserve. Teams may begin moving players that made the initial 53-man roster to injured reserve as of 4:01 p.m. Wednesday. Those players that get moved to IR are eligible to return once they are healthy, but they must miss a minimum of four weeks.

Practice Squad. Teams may add up to 16 players for their practice squad. All practice squad players count against the cap. If a player signed to the 90-man roster gets added to the practice squad, he signs a new contract, but any guaranteed money or signing bonus he received as part of his original contract counts as dead money against the salary cap.

Check back for roster moves, practice squad transactions, etc. throughout the day.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Andrew Thomas
News

Giants Offensive Tackle Andrew Thomas Welcomes New Role as Team Captain

By Olivier Dumont
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants safety Julian Love (20) walks onto the field before a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
News

Why Julian Love Got Emotional Over Being Named a Captain

By Patricia Traina
Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
News

New York Giants Inital 53-man Roster Takeaways

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants Helmet
News

New York Giants Name 10 Captains for 2022 Season

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, right, and general manager Joe Schoen hold a press conference before the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
News

New York Giants Open for Business

By Patricia Traina
Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants outside linebacker Quincy Roche (95) reacts after a sack against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Transactions

New York Giants Initial 53-man Roster Moves: Quincy Roche, Davis Webb Among the Cuts

By Patricia Traina
Jun 7, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) participates in a drill during minicamp at MetLife Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants Risers and Fallers from Preseason Finale

By Gene Clemons
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, right, and general manager Joe Schoen hold a press conference before the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Inital 53-man Roster: Some Tough Decisions to Be Made

By Patricia Traina