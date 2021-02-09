NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
New York Giants QB Alex Tanney Calls It a Career

Veteran quarterback Alex Tanney has decided to call it  a career after nine NFL seasons.
Quarterback Alex Tanney, who will forever be known as the answer to the trivia question "Who relieved Eli Manning in his final game as a starter?" is calling it a career.

The 33-year-old Tanney, who threw only 15 passes in two games in a nine-year career, had signed a reserve/future contract with the Giants on January 4 to continue his time with the Giants, which first began in 2018 as a backup to Manning and then later to Daniel Jones. 

Before signing with the Giants in 2018, Tanney appeared in just one regular-season game, on January 3, 2016 with the Tennessee Titans. In that game, Tanney completed 10 of 14 passes for 99 yards, including his only career touchdown pass, a five-yarder to receiver Dorial Green-Beckham.

Tanney played his college ball at Monmouth College in Illinois, where he was a highly regarded prospect at the Division 3 level. He went undrafted, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012. Tanney also made stops with Dallas, Cleveland, Tampa Bay, Tennessee (twice), Buffalo and Indianapolis before signing with the Giants on May 2, 2018.

Last year, Tanney was released at the end of training camp, but was signed to the team's practice squad on December 5 as insurance for a then hobbled Daniel Jones. Tanney did not appear in any games for the Giants last season. 

Aug 29, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; New York Giants quarterback Alex Tanney (3) looks to pass against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium.
New York Giants QB Alex Tanney Calls It a Career

