Giants Roster Moves: Receiver Corey Coleman Released

The Giants continued to churn the bottom of their roster, delivering yet another surprise with their decision to release receiver Corey Coleman from the 53-man roster.

Coleman, a first-round draft pick in 2016 by the Browns, has been trying to find a home in the NFL since being shipped out of Cleveland to the Bills in a trade-in August 2018.

Coleman was let go by the Bills after less than a month and then had a quick stop with the Patriots before arriving at the Giants in 2018, where he served as the Giants kickoff returner and as depth at receiver.

In eight games with one start for the Giants, Coleman caught five balls for 71 yards. He also returned 23 kickoffs for 598 yards and a long of 51 yards.

Coleman missed the entire 2019 campaign after tearing his ACL on the second day of Giants training camp. Still, the Giants thought enough of him to bring him into this year’s camp and give him a chance to compete.

As a vested veteran, the 5’11”, 185-pound Coleman becomes eligible to sign with a new team as of 4:01 PM Sunday.

The Giants also announced they waived safety Sean Chandler and released offensive lineman Chad Slade. Those three moves were done to make spots for the three players the Giants were awarded off waivers, defensive back Adrian Colbert and tackle Jackson Barton, both from the Chiefs, and wide receiver Damion Ratley, from the Browns.