New York Giants: Sign 13 to Reserve/Futures Contracts and Two ERFAs

The Giants signed two exclusive rights free agents to renegotiated contracts and 13 players to reserve/futures contracts.
The New York Giants began building their off-season 90-man roster by signing exclusive rights free agents Madre Harper, a cornerback, and Jackson Barton, an offensive tackle to renegotiated contracts.

Harper was signed by the Giants from the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad on October 1. He played in nine games, recording two solo tackles on defense and three tackles plus a fumble recovery on special teams.

Barton was claimed off waivers from Kansas City on Sept. 6. He was inactive for 15 games and active but did not play at Cincinnati on November 29.

The Giants also signed 13 players to reserve/future contracts, all of whom were on their practice squad this year at some point.

The players are wide receiver Alex Bachman, linebacker Trent Harris, defensive back Montre Hartage, defensive back Jarren Williams, quarterback Alex Tanney, defensive back Quincy Wilson, long snapper Carson Tinker, guard Kenny Wiggins, tight end Rysen John, running back Taquan Mizzell, defensive tackle David Moa, guard Chad Slade and quarterback Clayton Thorson.

New York Giants Helmet
Transactions

