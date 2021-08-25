August 25, 2021
New York Giants Tight End Kyle Rudolph Passes Physical, Removed from PUP

The Giants will begin ramping up Kyle Rudolph, one of their big off-season acquisitions, this week now that he's passed his training camp physical.
Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph, who has been on the PUP list since the start of training camp, has passed his physical and will be removed from the PUP list.

Rudolph, who was spotted catching passes and running routes last week before the Giants' preseason game against the Browns, had off-season surgery on his foot shortly after signing his two-year, $16 million contract in free agency.

The Giants' tight ends depth has taken a hit this summer. Earlier this summer, Levine Toilolo suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. 

And more recently, Cole Hikutini (hip) was waived/injured, and Rysen John (ankle) was placed on injured reserve as part of the team's efforts to shrink the roster from 85 to the league-mandated 80 this week.

Rudolph joins a tight end group that includes Evan Engram, Kaden Smith, Nakia Griffin-Stewart, and Jake Hausmann.

Rudolph, whose surgery was necessary to repair an injury he suffered the previous season that cost him four games, vowed at the time not to miss any football. With him coming off the PUP list, he'll begin to ramp up his workload to be ready for the regular-season opener on September 12.

With Rudolph coming off PUP, only one player--rookie cornerback Aaron Robinson (core muscle)--remains on the list. Robinson is likely to begin the 2021 season on the PUP list, which means his status would change from Active (counting against the roster) to inactive (not counting against the roster) per CBA roster-building rules.

He will also have to miss at least the first six weeks of the season if he begins the year on PUP.

QUICK HITS: Giants running back Saquon Barkley was excused from the team's Wednesday practice for personal reasons, a source confirmed. (ESPN was first with the report.) The Giants begin a two-day practice stint against the New England Patriots in Foxborough.

