GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Giants to Sign Former Jets Kicker Chandler Catanzaro

Patricia Traina

The Giants will have a new kicker when they report for the first of their two COVID-19 tests for veterans Tuesday.

ESPN reports that New York is signing former Jets kicker Chandler Catanzaro to a one-year deal. He'll replace Aldrick Rosas, who is currently facing three misdemeanor charges related to an alleged hit-and-run accident reported on June 15 in Chico, California.  

Catanzaro, who was out of football last year after retiring last August, has kicked for the Cardinals, Panthers, Jets, and Bucs. He's appeared in 77 games and has made 119 out of 142 field-goal attempts (83.8%) in his career, his best season coming in 2015 when as a member of the Cardinals he converted 90.3% of his field-goal attempts.

His 29 field goals in his rookie season (2014) were, at the time, the fourth-most made by a member of the Cardinals. Catanzaro also established a new franchise rookie record with 114 points, breaking the previous mark of 73 points by kicker Bill Gramatica in 2001. 

Catanzaro has also converted 182 out of 196 extra-point tries (92.9%). He is 34 of 46 on field-goal attempts between 40-49 yards and 10 of 16 on field goals of 50+ yards.

On Sunday, Rosas, via his Instagram, bid Giants Nation farewell, confirming his pending release.

View this post on Instagram

💙

A post shared by Aldrick Rosas (@aldrickrosas2) on

Comments

Transactions

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Perspectives: DeAndre Baker, The COVID-19 Challenges and More

A few random thoughts for your Sunday reading enjoyment.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

PFF's Rather Surprising Ranking for Giants Backup Quarterback Situation

Judge for yourself, but we're not so sure we agree with the ranking.

Jackson Thompson

Giants to Release Kicker Aldrick Rosas

The bumpy three-year career of the Giants kicker, which most recently saw him charged with three misdemeanors related to an alleged hit-and-run accident in Chico, California on June 15.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | July 26, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with reports that the Cowboys made no recent bid to acquire All-Pro safety Jamal Adams from the Jets.

Jackson Thompson

Giant Sigh of Relief Following the Jamal Adams Trade to Seattle

He coulda been a Cowboy with a chance to light up the Giants offense twice a year, but instead safety Jamal Adams is headed out west--way out west--and out of harm's way as far as the NFC East teams are concerned.

Patricia Traina

Examining the Return-To-Play Agreement's Impact on the Giants

From roster decision to salary cap issues, here's a look at some of the potential impact the NFL and NFLPA's return-to-play agreement could have on the Giants roster in 2020 and 2021.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | July 25, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera giving his take on the team's re-branding and players kneeling during the national anthem.

Jackson Thompson

Game On! NFL, NFLPA Reach Agreement to Start Training Camp, Season Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The 2020 NFL season and training camp is set to begin on time after owners and NFLPA player representatives agreed to a revised Collective Bargaining Agreement on Friday addressing the remaining outstanding issues between the league and the players.

Jackson Thompson

Countdown to Camp: Identifying the New Special Teams Aces

Given head coach Joe Judge's background on special teams, we can expect an even greater emphasis to be put on this sometimes underappreciated unit. Here's a look at who will likely lead this unit in 2020.

Nick Falato

Giants' 2020 Roster Report Card: Grading the Offensive Line

The Giants devoted a lot of resources to their offensive line. But still, the lingering question remains: Is the unit different or better?

Patricia Traina