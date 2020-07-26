Giants to Sign Former Jets Kicker Chandler Catanzaro

The Giants will have a new kicker when they report for the first of their two COVID-19 tests for veterans Tuesday.

ESPN reports that New York is signing former Jets kicker Chandler Catanzaro to a one-year deal. He'll replace Aldrick Rosas, who is currently facing three misdemeanor charges related to an alleged hit-and-run accident reported on June 15 in Chico, California.

Catanzaro, who was out of football last year after retiring last August, has kicked for the Cardinals, Panthers, Jets, and Bucs. He's appeared in 77 games and has made 119 out of 142 field-goal attempts (83.8%) in his career, his best season coming in 2015 when as a member of the Cardinals he converted 90.3% of his field-goal attempts.

His 29 field goals in his rookie season (2014) were, at the time, the fourth-most made by a member of the Cardinals. Catanzaro also established a new franchise rookie record with 114 points, breaking the previous mark of 73 points by kicker Bill Gramatica in 2001.

Catanzaro has also converted 182 out of 196 extra-point tries (92.9%). He is 34 of 46 on field-goal attempts between 40-49 yards and 10 of 16 on field goals of 50+ yards.

On Sunday, Rosas, via his Instagram, bid Giants Nation farewell, confirming his pending release.