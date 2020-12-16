New York Giants Transaction: Brandon Williams Waived

The Giants shake up the punt coverage team after the unit hit a rough patch over the last three weeks.

The New York Giants waived cornerback Brandon Williams on Tuesday.

Williams appeared in 68 special teams snaps for the Giants over six games this season, all of them on special teams where he mostly worked as a punt team gunner.

With the Giants having struggled to cover punts of late--most recently, the Giants punt coverage teams allowed 77 yards on six returns--the Giants appear to be looking to shake things up to calm that unit down.

The Giants, who now have a roster opening, also waived defensive back Jaquarius Landrews from their practice squad. The two moves now leave the Giants with an opening on the 53-man roster and the practice squad.

New York could be planning to add the multi-talented Joe Webb to their 53-man roster. Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey called Webb a "football player" when asked what he brought to the table and praised the veteran for being able to fill a variety of roles, including receiver, quarterback, and special teams.

"Joe is a Swiss Army knife. Joe can do a little bit of everything. He’s the perfect guy I would say to come in in this COVID environment because he can do so many different jobs," McGaughey said.

"Not to say that Joe’s the end all be all, but when you get a guy that has that type of versatility and position flex, you can play him at a bunch of different spots and he can fill some holes for you."

Speaking of the practice squad, the Giants have protected quarterback Clayton Thorson, long-snapper Carson Tinker, wide receiver Binjimen Victor, and cornerback Jarren Williams for the upcoming week.