Report: Giants to Place Zak DeOssie on IR

Giants long snapper Zak DeOssie, the second longest-tenured member of the Giants behind quarterback Eli Manning, is expected to be placed on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers, according to Mike Garaffolo of the NFL Network.

Garafolo also reported that DeOssie hurt his knee against the Jets three weeks ago and that his wrist, for which he had surgery in 2015, has been bothering him for some time.

DeOssie, a linebacker, was originally a fourth-round pick in 2007 out of Brown. He took over the Giants' long-snapping duties, a role that his father Steve held for the team from 1989-93, in 2008, that season being the first of his two Pro Bowl sections (2010 being the other).

DeOssie and his dad are the only father-son duo in NFL history to win a Super Bowl with the same team. The elder DeOssie was on the Giants 1990 championship team while the younger DeOssie was part of the 2007 and 2011 Super Bowl winners.

DeOssie, who has appeared in 199 career games with the Giants, is currently on a one-year contract.

If the team moves on from him and quarterback Eli Manning, the last two players remaining from the 2007 and 2011 championship teams, that leaves cornerback Janoris Jenkins, signed in 2016 as a free agent; offensive lineman Jon Halapio, also a 2016 free-agent signing; and receiver Sterling Shepard, a second-round draft pick in 2016, as the three longest-tenured members of the team, assuming all are back in 2020.

With DeOssie headed to injured reserve, the team is expected to promote long snapper Colin Holba, 6-foot 4, 255 pounds, from the practice squad. Holba is a three-year veteran who was initially drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft (No. , 213th overall) out of Louisville.

He was waived by the Steelers and signed with the Jaguars in November 2017 to finish out their season after long snapper Matt Overton suffered a season-ending injury. Holba was waived that off-season and was picked up by the 49ers but was released after a couple of games last season.

Holba signed with the Giants practice squad on November 12, 2019.