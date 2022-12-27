Steelers Sign ILB Tae Crowder from Giants Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed inside linebacker Tae Crowder off the Giants' practice squad and to their 53-man roster to replace injured linebacker Marcus Allen.

Crowder, the final pick in the 2020 NFL draft, began the season as one of the two starting inside linebackers on the team after finishing as the team's leader in tackles the year prior.

However, his playing time diminished as he struggled in the team's new system under defensive coordinator Wink Martindale in which Crowder would end up leading the Giants defenders with 14 missed tackles and posting a career-worse 122.1 NFL coverage rating.

Crowder, one of four seventh-round draft picks by the Giants in 2020, was eventually replaced by Jaylon Smith in the lineup. He would take to social media to express his frustration with being reduced to strictly a special teams role.

After airing his grievances in public, he was made inactive for the team's Week 15 game against Washington before being waived on December 20. He was signed to the Giants' practice squad after going unclaimed.

He finished his Giants career having played in 41 games with 31 starts and having recorded 232 tackles and nine tackles for a loss.

