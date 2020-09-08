LockedOn Giants: Twitter Tuesday

It never fails.

The Giants make roster moves every year that leave fans stunned, shocked, and even angry, and 2020 was no different.

The waiving of linebacker Ryan Connelly and the release of receiver Corey Coleman are the two moves that qualify as the "What the heck were they thinking?" moves, so we try to answer that question in this week's listener mailbag.

We also have questions about the practice squad rules and how that will work this year that we sort through. Plus, a very astute listener might be on to something when it comes to the Week 1 starting offensive line plans.

