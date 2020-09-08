SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

LockedOn Giants: Twitter Tuesday

Patricia Traina

It never fails.

The Giants make roster moves every year that leave fans stunned, shocked, and even angry, and 2020 was no different.

The waiving of linebacker Ryan Connelly and the release of receiver Corey Coleman are the two moves that qualify as the "What the heck were they thinking?" moves, so we try to answer that question in this week's listener mailbag.

We also have questions about the practice squad rules and how that will work this year that we sort through. Plus, a very astute listener might be on to something when it comes to the Week 1 starting offensive line plans.

It's all in our latest Twitter Tuesday podcast, which, if you want in for the future, all you have to do is send your questions to lockedongiantspodcast@gmail.com. 

Oh, and a special shout out to our listeners in Brazil. We appreciate you. (If you're a new listener or from overseas, be sure to let us know so we can give you a shout out as well!) 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Lockedon Giants

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Judge Explains the Ryan Connelly and Corey Coleman Decisions

Well, sort of, but if you read between the lines, there are glimpses regarding the Giants' two most surprising roster transactions made this weekend.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

Ryan Connelly Claimed By Minnesota; Giants Awarded Three Off Waivers

Here's what you need to know about the three waiver claims.

Patricia Traina

by

aldes

Michael Strahan

This excerpt from The Big 50: The Men and Moments That Made the New York Giants by Patricia Traina is reprinted with the permission of Triumph Books.

Patricia Traina

Giants Add Sean Chandler to Practice Squad

Sean Chandler will be making his second stint on the Giants practice squad.

Jackson Thompson

Logan Ryan Brings His Jersey-Tough Work Ethic to Giants

The former Rutgers star epitomizes what Giants head coach Joe Judge is seeking in his players.

Patricia Traina

Breaking Down the New York Giants Initial Practice Squad

Here's a snapshot of each player the Giants added to their expanded practice squad.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

New York Giants Notebook | Mayo, McKinney to IR, Corner Concerns, and Other Notables

Rounding up the latest Giants news and notables following a very busy weekend of roster transactions.

Patricia Traina

Giants to Release DeAndre Baker

The team is cutting its losses with their one-time starting cornerback.

Patricia Traina

How Joe Judge Plans to Keep His Players Fresh in Regular-Season Opener

The good news is there were no preseason games. The bad news is that there were no preseason games. But not to worry, as Joe Judge has been building up toward a plan to keep those players who will draw heavy workloads in next week's regular-season opener.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Top 7 Most Critical Players of 2020: CB James Bradberry

Our series of the Giants' Top 7 most critical players for the 2020 season continues. Coach Gene Clemons examines starting cornerback Jabrill Peppers and the challenges he'll likely be facing this season.

Gene Clemons