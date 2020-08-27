Welcome to the LockedOn Giants Podcast
Patricia Traina
Need your daily New York Giants fix? Check out the LockedOn Giants podcast, hosted by Patricia Traina, offers the very latest news, notes, and observations on the Giants in a daily compact format.
This free podcast, available for download at Apple iTunes, Google, and wherever else podcasts are offered, is offered Monday-Friday from training camp through the offseason To participate in our weekly Twitter Tuesday (or in some cases Twitter Thursday) mailbags, contact us at lockedongiantspodcast@gmail.com.