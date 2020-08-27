SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmBig Blue+Game DayLockedon Giants
Search

Welcome to the LockedOn Giants Podcast

Patricia Traina

Need your daily New York Giants fix? Check out the LockedOn Giants podcast, hosted by Patricia Traina, offers the very latest news, notes, and observations on the Giants in a daily compact format.

This free podcast, available for download at Apple iTunes, Google, and wherever else podcasts are offered, is offered Monday-Friday from training camp through the offseason To participate in our weekly Twitter Tuesday (or in some cases Twitter Thursday) mailbags, contact us at lockedongiantspodcast@gmail.com.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Lockedon Giants

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Colt McCoy: The Good, the Great, and the Ugly

The Giants hope to never have to call on their backup quarterback, but if they do and it's Colt McCoy, they should be in good hands for the short-term. Coach Gene Clemons looks at the good, the great and the ugly in McCoy's game.

Gene Clemons

Five Early (and Positive) Impressions of Head Coach Joe Judge

Thus far head coach Joe Judge is checking off all the boxes, but only time will tell if it leads to winning.

Mike Addvensky

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 27, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with new allegations of sexist conduct in the Washington Football Team.

Jackson Thompson

What's Next for the Giants After Xavier McKinney's Injury?

The Giants had a bad day injury-wise when they learned they will be without safety Xavier McKinney and linebacker David Mayo. Mayo's injury isn't one that is believed will keep him out long term. McKinney's injury is another matter.

Jackson Thompson

by

HoogieCoogieMan

LockedOn Giants: Twitter Thursday

Our weekly listener mailbag.

Patricia Traina

Xavier McKinney, David Mayo Suffer Significant Injuries

Both players will have surgery this week.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

How the Giants O-line is Working Toward Becoming a Wall of Fortitude

Giants offensive line coach Marc Colombo is leaving no stone unturned in teaching his charges how to handle a variety of situations that last year left the group looking foolish at times.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Why the Giants Delayed Their Wednesday Practice

The Giants wanted to have an open and frank discussion regarding the latest social justice issues stemming from the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Patricia Traina

Jerome Henderson Instilling an All-Pro Mentality in Giants Young Defensive Backs

Giants defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson once coached greats like Darrelle Revis and Joe Haden. With Henderson now faced with coaching up a young group of Giants defensive backs, here are some qualities from those two defenders Henderson hopes to develop in his young charges.

Jackson Thompson

How Corey Ballentine Has Grown from a Rocky Rookie Campaign

Second-year cornerback Corey Ballentine had a rough rookie campaign both on and off the field. Still, after coming through that and having learned numerous lessons, he feels he’s in a better position to contribute more consistently in Year 2.

Patricia Traina