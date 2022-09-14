Skip to main content

Giants CB Aaron Robinson to Miss Time Following Appendectomy

The Giants starting cornerback had his appendix removed this week. That and more about the Giants' Week 2 opening injury report.

Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that New York Giants starting cornerback Aaron Robinson would not play Sunday when the team hosts the Carolina Panthers in the regular-season home opener.

Robinson underwent an appendectomy, and with the Giants set to play two games in the next 12 days, it's anticipated that his one-week absence could be even longer, depending on how quickly the second-year corner recovers from his procedure.

"I can't tell you how long (Robinson will be out)," Daboll said. "I don't know if anybody can really tell you how long when it comes to that. Just wishing him well-- we took care of it as soon as we could."  

Daboll wouldn't say what the plan was to replace Robinson in the lineup, only saying that the plan was to have several guys compete for the role. Among the most likely candidates to replace Robinson are Fabian Moreau, who is currently sitting on the practice squad; veteran Justin Layne, rookie Cor'Dale Flott, and rookie Zyon Gilbert, who is also sitting on the practice squad.

"We got a group in there that'll work to compete," Daboll said. "We'll end up picking like we usually do on Friday evening."  

In other injury news, Daboll said that receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and defensive back Nick McCloud (hamstring) would not practice Wednesday either. Robinson's knee injury is not believed to be serious. 

"He's grinding back, Daboll said of the rookie receiver. 'I'd say the difference with him from the day after the game to even today is pretty significant. So we'll, we'll see how it goes. We're not gonna put him out there today, but it's, he's, he's gotten a lot better just in those two days."

In some more positive news, Daboll said that edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf), both of whom missed last week's game, would be limited in Wednesday's practice. 

The early feeling is that at least one, if not both, of the two edge rushers should be good to go for Sunday's game.

Also limited for the Giants on Wednesday were defensive back Justin Pinnock (hamstring) and center Jon Feliciano (unknown). 

Rookie safety Dane Belton, who has been recovering from a broken collarbone suffered in training camp, was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Daboll said.

