An Analysis of the Giants' Free Agency Approach

Last month at the combine, the only clue Giants general manager Dave Gettleman gave regarding the team's plans for the draft was a rather obvious clue that's been around any other year.

"You want to use unrestricted free agency to put yourself in a position so that you can draft the best player," he said.

Well, here we are, five days into free agency. And in the blink of an eye, the $73 million in cap space that Gettleman and the Giants had to spend has dwindled to an estimated $19,209,792, of which they'll need roughly $10 million in functional space for their draft class.

So let's revisit what the Giants have done in free agency.

An Overview of Gettleman's Strategy

Whether people agree or not, every year, Gettleman has a strategy. The problem is that his approach hasn't yielded the desired results, thereby prompting a necessary change for this, his all-important third year at the helm.

The simplest way to summarize what Gettleman did in his first two seasons as Giants general manager was hole-plugging regardless of cost and age of the player.

As noted in the video, one of the things I love about his approach to free agency this year has been the movement away from signing bonuses that can choke up the cap long after a player is gone.

Instead, the Giants have gone to roster bonuses as a way to push guaranteed money toward a player. Roster bonuses count only for the year in which they're paid out; if the player is eventually cut the following year, the cap savings is a full 100% (assuming there is no more guaranteed money promised).

But there are other layers to the strategy Gettleman has deployed given the free-agent acquisitions he's made so far.

Every player he's brought in (except for backup quarterback Colt McCoy and special teamer Nate Ebner) is entering his prime.

Cornerback James Bradberry and linebacker Blake Martinez are both 26. while linebacker Kyler Fackrell, at age 28, is a little older but who, like Bradberry and Martinez, is on his second NFL contract.

In the two previous years, the Giants went for older veterans who were at least 30 by the time the season started to play significant roles on the team. These include linebacker Connor Barwin (32), left tackle Nate Solder (30), guard John Greco (32), receiver Golden Tate (31), safety Antoine Bethea (35), and right tackle Mike Remmers (30).

While older players typically bring more experience, they also start to see a decline in their skills. That's why if a team is going to invest significant money on a veteran free agent, it's wiser to go with guys who don't quite have as much tread on their tires.

Gettleman, in finally realizing that the team is still at least another season away from becoming a serious contender--one more solid draft should fix a lot of what ails this team--made the necessary adjustment in his thinking.

In doing so, has the team's future salary caps in excellent shape for when they have to re-do the rookie deals of quarterback Daniel Jones, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, and running back Saquon Barkley.

The Player Selections

On a first glance, the specific players linked to the Giants are a one-for-one swap to replace players they parted with: Blake Martinez for Alec Ogletree; Kyler Fackrell for Markus Golden; Levine Toilolo for Rhett Ellison, James Bradberry for Janoris Jenkins, Colt McCoy for Eli Manning, and Nate Ebner for Antonio Hamilton (special teams).

They also added a much-needed swing tackle in Cam Fleming, a position that they haven't had in years but was one they desperately needed.

Regarding the one-fo-one swaps, we'll see if the talent is an upgrade over what they had, but for now, let's break each signing down.

S Nate Ebner

Ebner is listed as a safety, but his role is going to be as a core special teams player, a role that new head coach Joe Judge knows from his experience as the Patriots special teams coach, Enger can fulfill all too well.

For years, the Patriots enjoyed the one-two punch of Matthew Slatter and Ebner as their two leading special teams players. Last season, Slater and Ebner were two of the Patriots' four special teams players to block a kick.

Ebner, who like Slater finished with seven solo tackles on special teams, just missed out to Slater on leading the team in total tackles by two assists.

The thought of pairing Ebner, who, in essence, will replace Antonio Hamilton, with Cody Core should ensure the Giants continue their reign at or near the top of the league's special teams categories.

Grade: A

Offensive Tackle Cam Fleming

Every free agent class has that one player who, when he's initially signed, you don't give it much thought, but then when the guy is needed to play, you realize just what a steal he was.

Offensive tackle Cam Fleming, who signed a one-year deal that can max out at $4 million, is a strong candidate to be that guy. Scooped up by the Giants after the Cowboys declined to pick up Fleming's option year, the veteran has experience playing left and right tackle.

Why is that important? Last year the struggles of Nate Solder were well documented, but while Solder will likely deny it, it was plain as day that he had some injury issues that were affecting his play. Because the Giants didn't have quality depth at offensive tackle, Solder had no choice but to push through whatever ailments he had.

When Mike Remmers on the other side started having some ailments, that development put a further strain on the Giants' offensive tackles.

Fleming's arrival will help alleviate that as he's shown himself capable of playing just as well on the left side as he has on the right side. If the Giants, as many are expecting, draft an offensive tackle, Fleming could potentially give them some quality starts should the new rookie's acclimation period not progress quickly.

Grade: A

CB James Bradberry

While all the free-agent signings are important in their own way, Bradberry is perhaps the top get for the Giants.

Bradberry, who received a three-year, $45 million contract, is a tried and tested veteran cornerback who held his own against some of the NFC South's top receivers.

Meanwhile, the Giants young cornerback group, which in terms of draft pedigree consisted of a first-rounder (DeAndre Baker), a third-rounder from the supplemental draft (Sam Beal), a fourth-rounder (Julian Love) a fifth-rounder (Corey Ballentine) and an undrafted free agent (Grant Haley) will benefit because some of the things they were asked to do last year that wasn't a fit will be removed from their respective plates.

Per Pro Football Focus, Bradberry faced 81 targets and allowed 48 receptions (59.3%), while surrendering two touchdowns on 647 yards, along with recording three interceptions and nine passes defensed in 2019.

Overall, his career stats don't scream elite shutdown cornerback--58.6% pass targets allowed, 14 touchdowns surrendered to eight interceptions, 34 pass breakups, and an 86.3 NFL Rating--but Bradberry has been solid enough to where his presence is being counted on to help settle that young defensive backfield.

Grade: A-

Inside Linebacker Blake Martinez

Martinez agreed to a three-year, $30.75 million contract with $19 million guaranteed at signing.

Martinez has been a productive and durable player for the Packers who hasn't missed a game since his rookie year in 2016. He's recorded 8.0 sacks over the last two seasons and triple-digit tackles in each of his previous three seasons.

Martinez hasn't quite been as productive in coverage as he was in his first two seasons when his defensive coordinator was Dom Capers. In those two years (2016-17), Martinez recorded 12 of his 17 career passes defensed.

Another knock against Martinez is that he doesn't make enough "wow" plays, partially due to a lack of lateral agility.

But what Martinez might lack athletically he makes up for in football acumen. With defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, his linebackers coach in Green Bay in 2018, knowing the nuances of Martinez's game, perhaps Graham's schemes can help the linebacker put it all together.

Grade: B

Outside Linebacker Kyler Fackrell

Fackrell agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $4.6 million, a "show-me" type of deal that's about $1 million more than the deal Markus Golden received.

Fackrell, another linebacker whom Graham coached in 2018 when they were in Green Bay together, had his best season as a pass rusher that year, recording 10.5 sacks.

However, his production--per Pro Football Focus he only recorded 23 total pressures, down from his previous season's totals despite over 200 additional snaps--was not enough for the Packers to resist adding Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith last year in free agency.

Fackrell's addition to the Giants is hardly the long-term pass-rushing answer the team needs. Given that most of the top pass rushers ended up with the franchise tag, it's a good value considering that outside of Ohio State's Chase Young, there doesn't appear to be any pass rushers in the draft whom one can say is a Day 1 impact player.

Grade: B

Tight End Levine Toilolo

At 6-foot 8, 268 pounds, Toilolo is a big man and another one of those underrated signings that Giants fans will likely come to appreciate as the season unfolds.

Toilolo, who agreed to a two-year deal worth $6.2 million, is a guy who can move people off their mark in the run game and seal off an edge in pass protection while giving you the occasional reception or two when the defense isn't looking.

Before adding Toilolo, the Giants didn't have a solid blocking tight end. Evan Engram, who by the way is still recovering from the surgery he had on his foot in December, might have been a willing blocker. However, no one was ever going to mistake his blocking for what the giants used to get from Mark Bavaro, Howard Cross or, even Dan Campbell.

Kaden Smith, who like Toilolo made the jump from the 49ers to the Giants (and who also played his college ball at Stanford) was a willing blocker as well. But he is also a guy who needs a little more refinement to his technique to take it to the next level.

Grade: B-

QB Colt McCoy

Despite picking up the option year in Alex Tanney's contract, the Giants wisely added a veteran backup quarterback who has over two dozen NFL starts (Tanney has none).

McCoy's 7-21 record as an NFL starter might not be encouraging, but if the Giants need him for a game or two like they needed Eli Manning to step in for Daniel Jones last year, McCoy should be able to give them some decent snaps.

Then again, let's hope that the backup to Jones, whoever he might be, doesn't have to play.

Grade: C+