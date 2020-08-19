SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmBig Blue+Game DayTransactions
Search

New York Giants OT Andrew Thomas Says He Has a Lot of Work to Do

Pat Ragazzo

When Giants rookie offensive tackle Andrew Thomas looks at his work in Giants practices so far on tape, he is honest with himself about what he sees.

“A lot of work to do,” Thomas told reporters during a video conference call.

That’s not simply a rookie being modest, but rather one who is trying to be true to himself. Thomas, the fourth overall pick in the draft this year, was widely regarded as the most pro-ready of the class, but the college game is quite different from what Thomas has experienced at the pro level so far.

During Tuesday evening’s practice, Thomas, out of the University of Georgia, had some good moments, but otherwise was taken to school by the veterans during one-on-one pass-rush drills.

“At this level, there's so much technique that you have to learn so many things before the snap that you have to understand,” Thomas said of the most significant differences he’s seen since joining the NFL.

Not that he’s not capable of handling it all. Thomas, who said that he’s been taught some new techniques by offensive line coach Marc Colombo, is cross-training at both tackle spots, though it’s believed that he’ll ultimately settle in as the Giants starting left tackle.

“Andrew is a tremendous football player,” Colombo said last week. “At this level, it’s about fine-tuning some of those details. He’s aware of where he needs to get better.”

Colombo mentioned hand strike as one area that Thomas needs to work on, a sentiment with which the rookie agreed.

“For me, the biggest thing right now, especially in the past pros, are my hands,” he said. 

“In college, I had a bad habit of having my hands outside my frame, so I'm working on keeping my hands inside to get a good strike. And then in the run game, just making sure I'm keeping my feet and keeping a good base. Sometimes I'll get a little too excited and try to get into the block, so just make sure I keep a good base each time.”

Edge rusher Lorenzo Carter, who played on the Georgia Bulldogs team for a year with Thomas, remembers thinking that the then-freshman had start power.

“I knew from day 1 when he stepped on campus at Athens that he was going to be at the top, a first-round pick,” said Carter, who was one of the pass rushers who got the better of Thomas Tuesday night. 

“He's learned, grown and matured, and as a rookie, he’s come in that far advanced. So I know I got to bring it to Andrew because he’s ready and I gotta make sure he's ready for game one.”

Colombo, himself once a first-round draft pick who played tackle his entire NFL career, believes that in addition to Thomas' focus on cleaning up some of his technique issues, a key for the rookie's success is putting in the time to study his opponents.

“It’s going to be a premier pass rusher, so being able to study that rusher, know how to study him, know what his moves are, know everything that he’s thinking--those are some of the things that we’ve been working on and some of the things we’ve been talking about,” Colombo said.

“I love where Andrew is heading. Again, we have a long way to go, but he has the right mindset, he’s smart, he knows where some of his deficiencies are right now and he’s working every day to get better.”

Patricia Traina contributed to this report.

Get the latest Giants news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Or sign up to receive our free daily newsletter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Edge Rusher Lorenzo Carter Ready for the Next Step

The Giants' third-year pass rusher has been working to sharpen his fundamentals and learn better angles as he seeks his breakout NFL season. Here's what else he said he's been doing.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Special Teams Ace Cody Core Suffers Torn Achilles | Report

The Giants are likely to be without one of their key special teamers in 2020 after wide receiver Cody Core suffered a torn Achilles.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Head Coach Joe Judge's Approach Has a Very Good Chance for Success

Being a hard-nosed head coach can quickly lose a man his locker room if it's not done properly. But here is the one mistake that Joe Judge has avoided that others who have attempted to be hard-nosed, have made

Patricia Traina

Giants Offensive Line Looking to Build Continuity

The Giants offensive line is looking at another major overhaul for this year, and one asset that might prove to be valuable for unit to build chemistry is the experience of veteran guard Kevin Zeitler.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 19, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with former Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson's nomination to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Practice Report: The "Some People Just Don't Get It" Edition

Too many talking heads are complaining about Joe Judge making his players run laps when they screw up. Here's why their opinion doesn't float.

Patricia Traina

Dexter Lawrence II: Giants Lost 2019 Season Provides Lessons for Future

Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence says that rather than focus on the losing season of last year, he views the lost season as one filled with lessons to build on.

Patricia Traina

Dexter Lawrence II Explains Why He Lost Weight in Off-season

Dexter Lawrence II is a key player for the Giants defense. So his decision to lose some weight in the off-season is one that he hopes will enable him to be there for his teammates this year.

Patricia Traina

SEE IT | Saquon Barkley's Reaction to Big Ten Fall Sports Postponement

Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker is facing 10 years in prison if he's convicted for charges of robbery with a firearm. How do the legal experts feel about how his case?

Patricia Traina

Giants Country Round Table: Who Will Be the 2020 Team Captains?

Who are the top candidates to be captains on this year's Giants squad? In our first round table, Giants Country writers Patricia Traina, Pat Ragazzo, and Jackson Thompson make their picks for the offense, defense, and special teams.

Patricia Traina