Average Giants Ticket Prices Fall on Secondary Market for Week 12

Losing faith? After the New York Giants turned in a clunker against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the average secondary market ticket prices to see Big Blue has dropped 17.25 percent, according to SI Tickets.

The average get-in ticket price for its NFC East road clash at Dallas on Thanksgiving is $344.65, which is not bad considering the Cowboys, the host team, tend to put on quite the show yearly during Thanksgiving.

Considering that this particular game is not only between a pair of division rivals with the same record but also a game that could ultimately help free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr decide where he wants to sign, that average price doesn’t seem to be too bad considering the week prior, Giants tickets were going for almost an almost 25 percent higher markup on the secondary market.

Entering its second year of operations, SI Tickets by Sports Illustrated is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theatre, and sporting events across the globe.

SI Tickets puts the fan experience first - featuring transparent pricing with a $10 Flat Transaction Fee, unparalleled access to the biggest events, and a guaranteed 100% refund if an event is canceled for any reason.

SI Tickets is the only ticket marketplace that offers Postseason Reservations, where fans can reserve tickets to individual playoff games for every team in the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL, as well as five College Conference Championships, New Year’s Day Six Bowls, College Football Playoffs, and Final Four.

Join the Giants Country Community