SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeBig Blue+NewsGame DayTransactionsFilm
Search

Brandon Allen Will Start for Bengals Against Giants | Report

Patricia Traina

The Bengals are reportedly planning to start Brandon Allen and not Ryan Finley at quarterback Sunday against the Giants when the team begins to pick up the pieces following the devastating season-ending knee injury suffered by promising rookie Joe Burrow.

The NFL Network was first with the report of the Bengals' pending decision.

The 6-foot-2, 209-pound Allen was a sixth-round draft pick by the Jaguars in 2016. He played his college ball at Arkansas, where his head coach was current Giants outside linebackers coach Bret Bielema. 

Allen was a three-year starter for the Razorbacks, for whom he completed 583 out of 1,016 pass attempts (57.4%) for 7,463 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions (134.8 passer rating).

As a runner, Allen rushed 134 times for 136 yards and four touchdowns. In his final season at Arkansas (2015), he even caught a pass for 11-yards on a gadget play.

In the NFL, Allen has started all three of his NFL games to date, those with the Broncos last season. Compiling a 1-2 record as a starter, Allen has completed 39 of 84 pass attempts (46.4% for 515 yards and three touchdowns to two interceptions. 

Allen also has ten career rushing attempts for 39 yards, four first downs. He had been on the Bengals practice squad until Monday, when he was promoted following the Burrow injury. 

Allen was with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor when the two were with the Rams in 2017-18, the latter season pairing Taylor as the Rams quarterbacks coach.

Finley was drafted by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. He finished last week's game against Washington after Burrow exited the game in the second half with his knee injury, completing just three of ten pass attempts for 30 yards and an interception.  

Finley is 0-3 as a starting NFL quarterback.

Get the latest New York Giants news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI Giants Country page. Mobile users click the notification bell. 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Head Coach Joe Judge No Longer the Biggest Unknown

The rookie head coach has answered a lot of questions with his methods, and they all have this Giants franchise pointed in the right direction.

Patricia Traina

Breaking Down the Giants' Return on Investment from the Offense

Have the Giants received true bang for their salary cap bucks? In this first of two parts, we look at the offense and come up with an assessment as to what kind of return on investment the Giants are getting at each position group.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants: 10 Takes to Kickoff Thanksgiving Week

The football games will take center stage from here on out for the Giants, but there's also plenty of other things to talk about.

Patricia Traina

by

Blknight17

Joe Judge: Marc Colombo Firing Was in Team's "Best Interest"

Judge provided few details about Colombo's firing or the events leading up to it.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

Graham Gano Gets Creative During COVID-19 Quarantine | See It

The Giants kicker shares a video of himself working in his hotel room with a makeshift kicking net.

Patricia Traina

Giants Notebook | Reinforcements Coming, Another Backup Quarterback on Deck, and More

Rounding up the leftovers from Monday's Giants media session.

Jackson Thompson

by

Truthbetold1220

Giants Continue to Rise in the MMQB Power Rankings

The Giants didn't play a game Sunday but no matter, as they still moved up the MMQB power rankings list.

Patricia Traina

How Giants Preparing for First Meaningful Football Since 2016

The New York Giants are set to play some meaningful football for the first time since 2016.

Patricia Traina

Giants Designate X-men for Return; Activate Two from Reserve/COVID-19

Help is on the way for the Giants as they enter a critical six-game stretch of the season.

Patricia Traina

Giants Open Week 12 as 5-Point Favorites

Let's take a look at the odds and the money lines as well as the history of the Giants-Bengals series.

Patricia Traina