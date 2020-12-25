Breaking Down the Final Giants Week 16 Injury Report

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is trending toward a return Sunday, but he if he does, he'll have to do it without one of his top receivers.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring/ankle) is questionable for Sunday's Week 16 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jones, who has been a limited practice participant all week, does appear to be trending toward a return.

Head coach Joe Judge has insisted that Jones needs to show that he's got enough mobility to defend himself out there. He also said Thursday that Jones had a good day of practice Wednesday and that the plan was to increase the quarterback's workload to see how well he looked moving around.

"The intention is if he’s able to play, we intend to play him," Judge concluded.

Wide receiver Golden Tate, who appeared to tweak his calf at the start of Wednesday's practice, has been declared out ahead of Sunday's game. Tate did not practice Friday afternoon.

Tate's absence could open up a door for the Giants to activate return specialist Dante Pettis, a wide receiver by trade. Pettis, awarded to the Giants off waivers from the 49ers on November 4, but two weeks later, he tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He was activated on December 1.

Current kickoff returner Dion Lewis has had some ball security issues the last two weeks, raising questions about how much longer the Giants plan to stick with him.

Inside linebacker Blake Martinez is a new addition to the injury report this week, having been added Friday. Martinez, listed with an ankle injury, was a limited participant in Friday's practice and received a "questionable" designation for Sunday.

A couple of weeks ago, Martinez was on the injury report with a back injury but was well enough to play. Still, if the Giants' defensive signal-caller can't go, safety Logan Ryan would get the radio in his helmet.

Slot cornerback Darnay Holmes (knee) is also listed as questionable. Holmes, who has been limited all week, missed the last two games with his injury. The Giants have plugged Xavier McKinney and Julian Love into Holmes' slot cornerback role.

Two additional Giants on this week's injury report--tight end Evan Engram (calf) and offensive tackle Matt Peart (ankle)--were full participants and did not receive an injury designation.

In other news, the Giants have not yet activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell or running back Devonta Freeman off injured reserve. Both were designated to return and are in the midst of their respective 21-day windows.

The Giants have until 4PM ET Sunday to make a decision on both players if they wish to have one or both available for Sunday's game against Baltimore.