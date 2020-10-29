SI.com
Breaking: Giants Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

The Giants announced that one of their players has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the result of which was made known last night.

The player was immediately self-isolated, and those who came in contact with the player were identified and asked to remain at home for Thursday's practice, which is still on.

Those players will participate in team meetings remotely, the Giants announced.

The club did not disclose the player's identity who tested positive, but according to the NFL Network and as confirmed by a source, the team is planning to place left guard Will Hernandez on the reserve COVID-19 list.

The team has also sent all but four of the offensive linemen home to self-quarantine, players who were identified to have come in contact with the player.

A total of eight players and the two assistant coaches, outside linebackers coach Bret Bielema and defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson, were sent home following the test result.

Last week, some players, including quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, were caught on video at a New York bar and restaurant not practicing social distancing and not wearing face coverings.

However, the video clips, which lasted but a few seconds, did not reveal if at any time while at the dinner in a private room the players practiced social distancing or otherwise wore masks, something that the team sought to clarify through its investigation done earlier this week.

Hernandez was not part of the dinner group, a source confirms and as first reported by SNY. 

The NFL Network also reported that the players the Giants sent home to self-isolate are not considered to be high-risk and that they could be back in the building as soon as tomorrow.

As of now, the Giants' Monday Night game against the Bucs is still on. If, however, the game can't be played, there could be a scheduling issue since NFL facilities are closed the next day for Election Day.

Per league COVID-19 protocols, anyone from the Giants with “high risk” close contact exposure from Wednesday would not be allowed to play in Monday night's game. Per the NFL Network, the league's medical experts believe none of the Giants players qualify.

writerrad
writerrad

Readers

Isnt it time to respect the lives of the young men on all the teams and the older ones coaching to realize until Covid is stopped and controlled, the health of the players is more important than football.

TJaorch23
TJaorch23

It was eventually going to happen. I hope Shane Lemieux gets to start to see what we have in him.

