Brian Daboll Downplays Any Strife with Kenny Golladay

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is undoubtedly aware of receiver Kenny Golladay's unhappiness with his role in the offense since both sides have admitted to having had conversations about it.

But that's about as far as it goes with Daboll, who refuses to let the disgruntled receiver's feelings become a distraction as the team prepares for its game Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

"I've been in the NFL a long time and as you guys have," Daboll said Thursday. "I don't know if I've ever been part of any team where someone's not happy about something. I have a greater respect for Kenny."

For all the respect he has for Golladay, Daboll has more respect for the principles on which he's built the Giants program. Those principles, which the 47-year-old head coach has said from Day 1, include creating competition among teammates and rewarding those who show they are truly ready for game day with decent portions of snaps.

It might be argued that Golladay has not done that, though it's unclear where exactly he's come up short. Both Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka have repeatedly said that the receiver has done everything asked of him, a sentiment Golladay reiterated during his baring of the soul.

But what hasn't been addressed--and probably won't be given the confidential nature of the conversations held--is to what degree Golladay has done what has been asked of him.

Is he, for example, so stuck in his belief that he deserves to play regardless that he doesn't go all out during practice, whereas others like David Sills V, who has been benefitting from Golladay's reduced role, are giving a lot more of themselves?

That could certainly be the case, though neither Golladay, Daboll, or Kafka have shed any light on the matter.

All that is known is that Golladay is unhappy enough to have said at one point, “I’m not here to be friends with coaches. They’re just co-workers to me."

Daboll brushed those comments aside.

"I got faith in Kenny. I got a good relationship with him," Daboll said. "I'm sure for a player that's, you know, 28 or 27, (not playing) is not always the easiest thing."

Daboll emphasized that he hasn't given up on Golladay and that there is still time for the receiver to earn snaps in the offense.

"I'm glad he's happy that he didn't play," Daboll said, "Shows competitiveness. But he's been a pro, and we'll see how it goes this week.

Join the Giants Country Community