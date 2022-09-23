Skip to main content

Brian Daboll Downplays Any Strife with Kenny Golladay

Giants head coach Brian Daboll insists that things are in a good place with disgruntled wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is undoubtedly aware of receiver Kenny Golladay's unhappiness with his role in the offense since both sides have admitted to having had conversations about it.

But that's about as far as it goes with Daboll, who refuses to let the disgruntled receiver's feelings become a distraction as the team prepares for its game Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

"I've been in the NFL a long time and as you guys have," Daboll said Thursday. "I don't know if I've ever been part of any team where someone's not happy about something. I have a greater respect for Kenny."

For all the respect he has for Golladay, Daboll has more respect for the principles on which he's built the Giants program. Those principles, which the 47-year-old head coach has said from Day 1, include creating competition among teammates and rewarding those who show they are truly ready for game day with decent portions of snaps.

It might be argued that Golladay has not done that, though it's unclear where exactly he's come up short. Both Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka have repeatedly said that the receiver has done everything asked of him, a sentiment Golladay reiterated during his baring of the soul.

But what hasn't been addressed--and probably won't be given the confidential nature of the conversations held--is to what degree Golladay has done what has been asked of him.

Is he, for example, so stuck in his belief that he deserves to play regardless that he doesn't go all out during practice, whereas others like David Sills V, who has been benefitting from Golladay's reduced role, are giving a lot more of themselves?

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) reacts after a sack in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium.
Play
Game Day

New York Giants Week 3: First Look at Dallas Cowboys’ Defense

Let's get to know the Cowboys defensive side of the ball.

By Brandon Olsen
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams (99) laughs during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Play
News

New York Giants Week 3 Injury Report: Leonard Williams Remains Unable to Practice

Plus, the Giants could be short-staffed again at cornerback ahead of their Week 3 game against Dallas.

By Patricia Traina
Sep 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll celebrates with quarterback Daniel Jones (8) after a win against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
Play
News

Brian Daboll Reveals How He's Been Nurturing QB Daniel Jones' Professional Growth

It's early, but Daniel Jones seems to be on the right path under head coach Brian Daboll's tutelage.

By Patricia Traina

That could certainly be the case, though neither Golladay, Daboll, or Kafka have shed any light on the matter.

All that is known is that Golladay is unhappy enough to have said at one point, “I’m not here to be friends with coaches. They’re just co-workers to me."

Daboll brushed those comments aside.

"I got faith in Kenny. I got a good relationship with him," Daboll said. "I'm sure for a player that's, you know, 28 or 27, (not playing) is not always the easiest thing."

Daboll emphasized that he hasn't given up on Golladay and that there is still time for the receiver to earn snaps in the offense.

"I'm glad he's happy that he didn't play," Daboll said, "Shows competitiveness. But he's been a pro, and we'll see how it goes this week. 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) reacts after a sack in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 3: First Look at Dallas Cowboys’ Defense

By Brandon Olsen
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams (99) laughs during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
News

New York Giants Week 3 Injury Report: Leonard Williams Remains Unable to Practice

By Patricia Traina
Sep 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll celebrates with quarterback Daniel Jones (8) after a win against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
News

Brian Daboll Reveals How He's Been Nurturing QB Daniel Jones' Professional Growth

By Patricia Traina
Oct 12, 2014; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The helmet of New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) (not pictured) sits on the field as players stretch during warm ups before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles defeated the Giants 27-0.
News

Seven Giants Among 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Class Nominees

By Andrew Parsaud
Sep 18, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs the ball against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

Film Review: How Giants Clamped Down on Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

By Gene Clemons
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay warms up on the field before the game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

Kenny Golladay Sends a Poor Message in Defense of Self

By Patricia Traina
Aug 21, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) warms up prior to the preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

Watch: Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Sets Reporters Straight

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) warms up before a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022, in East Rutherford.
News

Giants Receiver Kenny Golladay Breaks Silence Over Lack of Playing Time

By Patricia Traina