New York Giants

Former Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores Reportedly Interested in Giants' Head Coaching Job

There is reportedly mutual interest between the Giants and former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for the Giants' head coaching vacancy.

The Giants don't intend to start a search for a new head coach until they settle on their choice for general manager, but that apparently doesn't mean that some thought hasn't been given to the head coaching process.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Giants might be interested in former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who was fired by the team after the season in a move that caught many by surprise after Flores led the Dolphins to victories in eight of their last nine games of the 2021 season. 

Flores, a Brooklyn, New York native and former assistant coach for Bill Belichick, has a career 24-25 record over three seasons but has missed the playoffs in each. Despite that, Miami had shown progress under his guidance, notching back-to-back winning seasons, including a 10-6 mark in 2020 and a 9-8 mark in 2021.

Schultz reported that Flores, who has drawn interest from the Bears and from the Texans for their head coaching vacancies, would prioritize the G-Men job “at or near the top of his list."

Flores is a defensive-minded head coach who has fielded strong units in the past. However, there are reportedly some questions about his communication style, according to a report by The Miami Herald.

Mara has said before that he wants to see the general manager and head coach work in unison toward building a winning franchise, and for such an arrangement to work, there would have to be a give-and-take between whoever is hired toward reaching a consensus on what's best for the organization.

From a coaching perspective, if the Giants go with a defensive-minded head coach, that candidate would have to come up with a rock star offensive coordinator to help breathe new life into a Giants offense that finished at or near the bottom in nearly every major offensive category this year. 

That said, such talk of there being any interest in head coaching candidates is probably premature until the Giants settle their general manager choice, especially after Mara has said repeatedly that the general manager will lead the head coach search. 

