Burning Questions for Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman's Year-end Press Conference

The Giants 2019 season mercifully comes to an end on December 29, 2019. Presumably, at some point either the next day or in that week, the media will finally hear from general manager Dave Gettleman, a principal architect in a season that has been mostly devoid of joy for the Giants fan base.

Gettleman has not spoken to the media since before the start of training camp, and a lot has happened since. The team is potentially looking at starting over with a coaching staff for which a strong argument can be made failed to develop some of the talents on the roster.

But this isn't all on the coaching staff. There have been decisions made by Gettleman that on the surface seem to have no rhyme or reason behind them, decisions that are part of the general manager's master plan to build the Giants back into a contender.

While Gettleman will probably get at least another year to continue the work he's started, there is still a matter of being accountable to the fan base, which spends its hard-earned money to support the team.

Here is a look at some of the most pressing of those questions.

You've spoken about a team being able to rebuild and compete at the same time. In hindsight, did you misjudge the talent on this team?

Gettleman will probably deny this as to admit that he did would be a damning statement on his abilities as an NFL talent evaluator.

But it's hard to argue with results. Whether you think that this is not a three-win team; that the Giants simply didn't have the talent to be more competitive; or that the team simply chose to appease the fan base by saying that it could be competitive while all the while knowing that there would be rough waters ahead, there probably isn't going to be an answer Gettleman can give that will be the right one.

Gettleman will likely point to the progress made by a handful of youngsters--rookies Daniel Jones, DeAndre Baker, Julian Love, Dexter Lawrence, and (before his injury) Ryan Connelly.

He'll also likely point to the progress made by Dalvin Tomlinson and the promise second-year cornerback Sam Beal has shown, And there might even be a mention of Sterling Shepard, Saquon Barkley, and a few others.

The problem is that this is a football team, and even the worst of football teams have a few bright spots.

But having individual bright spots does not translate into having a winning team, and even Gettleman will surely admit that there is still a lot of work to be done on this roster.

Do you feel you sacrificed talent for the sake of culture?

This topic has become a sticking point for a lot of fans and media. Gettleman rid the team of Odell Beckham Jr, Damon Harrison, and Olivier Vernon via trades.

He let Landon Collins walk out the door (though he's projected to get a third-round comp pick in next year's draft).

He also cut Janoris Jenkins, a player who one might argue likely wasn't in the team's plans in 2020 after the Giants loaded up on young corners the last two years, without getting anything in return.

Sure the locker room is filled with a lot of good people who are professionals and courteous. But a person's goodness and professionalism don't automatically coincide with his talent, skills, and abilities.

Let's be realistic here. There are going to be characters in every locker room, not just in the NFL but across all sports landscapes. It shouldn't matter if an athlete is a character or is outspoken so long as he shows up to do his job and does it on Sunday.

Why trade for Leonard Williams when you might have been able to compete for him in free agency given your projected salary cap space while at the same time being able to retain your draft capital?

This is certain to be among the first questions Gettleman receives because it has so many layers that don't make sense (and which can generate follow-up questions), that it's maddening.

Gettleman did provide some insight into his thinking on this trade through an interview with the team's web site, saying, among other things, “Leonard is not just a run defender, not just a pass rusher. He’s a legitimate three-down player.”

He also pointed out that the variety of defensive linemen the team now has gives them a stronger rotation that allows for the coaches to keep everyone fresh late into the game.

But what Gettleman never addressed in the team-produced interview was why he didn't try to compete for Williams' services in free agency and hold on to the draft picks he is sending to the Jets--a third-rounder in 2020 and, in 2021, a conditional fifth that turns into a fourth if the Giants sign Williams to a long-term extension.

The only logical reason Gettleman might give to that question was that he gives himself an exclusive window in the Williams negotiations before free agency begins on March 18, 2020.

Certainly before making the trade, one would hope that Gettleman had a conversation with Wiliams' agents (with the Jets' blessing of course) to get an idea as to what kind of contract the 25-year-old might want.

But even if so, what has Williams done to justify the contract? And more importantly, with it looking more and more like the coaching staff is going to be swept out after the season, who's to say how the next staff might even envision Williams' role?

The answer to that question could ultimately influence how Williams is paid, which makes the decision even more head-scratching.

As for the draft capital, this is a Giants team that still needs a lot of talent before it will be able to compete. They still don't have a reliable backup offensive tackle who might one day take over for Nate Solder.

They need another inside linebacker in the worst way. They could probably use another speedster at receiver, and they might want to look at adding more depth along the offensive line and at safety.

How valuable would that third-round pick they gave up for Williams--a pick that is likely going to be a top-10 pick int he round--have been in addressing some of those concerns?

Were you on board with Pat Shurmur's decision to toss Daniel Jones into the fire after just two weeks of the regular season?

Let's get something straight. Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones had to get playing experience this year--and not just a handful of mop-up duty snaps either.

But after talking all off-season and then beyond about the "Kansas City model" in which Patrick Mahomes sat for most of his rookie season behind Alex Smith, it's fair to wonder if the Giants turned to Jones too soon if the goal was to be competitive.

Had the Giants run the "Giants model" of 2004, where they let a then-rookie Eli Manning sit for a little more than half the season before replacing starter Kurt Warner with Manning (and at a time when the Giants were in the playoff hunt), perhaps that might have given them the best of both worlds.

But instead, as Gettleman will likely say if this question is asked, Shurmur thought Jones was ready to start when he did.

Now that might raise a follow-up question as to why the Giants kept Manning and his $23.2 million cap hit.

But that's an easy one to answer. At the time the Giants didn't know if they'd be able to get Jones in the draft and by then having sunk a $5 million roster bonus into the quarterback, and because they didn't want to restructure and hence add years onto Manning's contract, they left it as is.

Revisiting the Pat Shurmur hire for a moment, you referred to him as an "adult." In retrospect, what made you think he was the right man football-wise to lead this team out of the dark days given his history?

Gettleman will probably defend what he said about Shurmur and will point to how the players didn't quit on the head coach and how the locker room culture (there's that word again) was better than ever.

An argument can be made that circumstances were stacked against Shurmur in Cleveland, such as not having an off-season in 2011 due to the lockout, an unstable ownership situation, and not enough solid talent with which to work.

Those excuses though, weren't part of Shurmur's tenure with the Giants, and yet he still has only managed to win eight games in his two-season stint with this team, with no chance of improving on his 2018 record.

Regardless of the circumstances behind this year's failures, that's not enough progress from a head coach who's now in his second rodeo.

With next year being the final one of the current CBA, how might that affect your roster rebuilding plans?

This question is a little outside of the box and chances are Gettleman is going to say there will be no effect whatsoever since that's off in the distance, but here's why this is a valid question.

When the last CBA ended after the 2010 season, the new CBA that took effect reduced the salary cap figure from $137.5 million (in 2009, the last capped year of that CBA) to $120 million (the first year of the current CBA).

As such, teams had to scramble to adjust contracts to get under the new salary cap, which meant contract restructurings, roster cuts, and a lot of dead money.

This time around, things are going to be a little different. For one, the 2020 league year, the last of the current CBA is capped, unlike ten years ago when it was not (which is why some teams went on a spending free-for-all to take advantage of that uncapped year).

Fortunately for the Giants, they managed their cap well leading up to the uncapped year and in anticipating the possibility of a lower cap for the first year of the new CBA.

According to Spotrac, they ended up with $4.394 in dead money in 2011 against the $121.4 million salary-cap figure they had (the league's $120 million base plus some postseason accounting that had carried over).

The early expectation is that the league won't see another dip as they did at the start of the current CBA. But there are other questions that general managers might have to allow for in their management of the cap such as guaranteed money, rookie signing pools, a potential longer season, and more.

In other words, until everything is set in stone, there might need to be a little more caution exercised in how contracts are structured--unless there is a grace period of sorts in this next CBA that grandfathers in all contracts entered into before the expiration of the current CBA.

If there's one thing we can count on, it's that Gettleman's press conferences will be entertaining--they always are.

Here's hoping that this one coming up has some answers for a fan base that has had its collective heart broken far too many times of late by this franchise.