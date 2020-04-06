By the Numbers | Newest Giants Jersey Numbers and Some History Behind Each

Although there is no telling when the Giants will be able to hit the practice field, the team, which was to have begun its off-season program Monday, did announce the assignment of the jersey numbers for the new players added via free agency.

Here's a look at the new jersey No. assignments and a little history behind them.

QB Colt McCoy, No. 12. McCoy wore No. 12 with Washington and also with the Browns when he was a starter there. No. 12 was last worn by wide receiver Cody Latimer who signed with Washington

CB James Bradberry, No. 24. Bradberry wore No. 24 with the Panthers and must have requested the number from Julian Love, who wore it last year with the Giants. Love is now No. 20, by the way.

RB Dion Lewis, No. 33. Lewis has had several jersey numbers in his NFL career, but over the last five seasons (three with New England and two with Tennessee), he’s been No. 33, a jersey number that had been assigned to Giants practice squad running back George Aston.

Special Teamer Nate Ebner, No. 43. Ebner gets to continue wearing No. 43, his jersey number with the Patriots. Before being assigned the number by the Giants, linebacker Chris Peace had it.

OLB Kyler Fackrell, No. 51. Fackrell wore No. 51 with the Packers, and he gets to keep it with the Giants as Zak DeOssie, the last remaining Giants player to be on bot the 2007 and 2011 Super Bowl teams, is an unsigned free agent who apparently isn’t in the team’s plans moving forward.

ILB Blake Martinez, No. 54. Martinez wore No. 50 while in Green Bay, but that number isn’t available with the Giants, who retired it in honor of Ken Strong, who played fullback, halfback, kicker, and punter for the Giants during the 1933-35, 1939, and 1944-47 seasons. No. 54 had been last worn by linebacker Nate Stupar last summer.

TE Levine Toilolo, No. 83. Toilolo wore Nos. 80 with Atlanta and 87 with the Lions before taking No. 83 with the 49ers. He’ll keep No. 83 with the Giants, the number previously worn by tight end Scott Simonson.

TE Eric Tomlinson, No. 85. Tomlinson has worn No. 83 most of his NFL career, including his three seasons with the Jets, a quick stint with the Giants, and a stint with New England. He’ll take over No. 85, last worn by the retired Rhett Ellison.

OT Cam Fleming, No. 75. Fleming gets to keep No. 75, which he last wore with the Cowboys. But his keeping of No. 75 wit he Giants, a number previously worn by center Jon Halapio, doesn’t bode well for Halapio’s return to the roster later this year once he’s cleared from his rehab from a torn Achilles.

DL Austin Johnson, No. 93. Johnson had to change his jersey number by one digit, having worn No. 94 during his career with the Titans. That number currently belongs to fellow defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson, so Johnson took No. 93, last worn by inside linebacker B.J. Goodson, who was traded to the Packers last September.

