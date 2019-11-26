Giants
Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Film

Carl Banks Named to Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalist List

Patricia Traina

Former Giants linebacker Carl Banks has been selected as one of 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Banks, who played with the Giants from 1984-92, was a first-round draft pick out of Michigan State, the last linebacker the Giants drafted in the first round.

Named to the NFL’s 1980s All-Decade Team, Banks was a key contributor to the Giants teams who won Super Bowls XXI and XXV.

Banks, who finished his NFL career by spending two seasons in Cleveland with Bill Belichick, then the Browns head coach who had been the Giants defensive coordinator, and one season with Washington, appeared in 173 career games, 125 as a Giant.

With the Giants, Banks recorded 627 career tackles and 36 sacks in addition to all three of his career interceptions.

One of his finest performances might have been in the Giants Super Bowl XXI win over the Broncos. That day, Banks finished with a team-leading 10 tackles in the game and was part of a huge third-quarter goal-line stand when he stopped Broncos running back Sammy Winder for a loss of four yards.

Banks retired after the 1995 season. He is currently a member of the Giants broadcasting crew.

The Modern-Era players list will be reduced to 15 Finalists that will be announced on Jan. 2, 2020. 

The finalists will then be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual meeting on “Selection Saturday,” on Feb. 1, 2020, the day before Super Bowl LIV. 

The Selection Committee will elect five Modern-Era players for the Class of 2020.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why the Giants Need to Tread Very Lightly Next Off-season in Free Agency

Patricia Traina
3 0

Sure, the Giants are in good cap-shape for 2020, but here’s why they need to be VERY careful with how they spend it

GAMEDAY Live Blog/Open Thread: Giants at Bears| Week 12

Patricia Traina
42 0

Follow along as we live blog/tweet all the latest news, observations and stats from the Giants-Bears Week 12 game.

Giants Can Claim They're Making Progress, but the Numbers Tell Another Story

Patricia Traina
4 0

The Giants players and coaches say the team is making progress, but every week, the product they put on the field belies the company line.

INJURY UPDATE | Peppers Has Transverse Process Fracture; Tate Placed in Protocol

Patricia Traina
2 0

When it rains, it pours for the Giants, who now are looking at potentially being without two key veterans next weekend against the Packers, if not longer.

2019 Game 11: Player-by-Player Review

Patricia Traina
1 0

Breaking down the Giants performance in a 19-14 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Giants Report Card: More of the Same Subpar Football

Patricia Traina
2 0

The Giants lost their seventh straight game, and what's more alarming than the losing streak itself is how this team seems to keep coming up with different ways of losing games.

Shurmur is Not Frustrated with Giants Kicking Game

Patricia Traina
3 0

Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas hasn't had many opportunities to kick field goals or PATs for that matter this year, so when he misses a kick as he did twice this week, the miscue is magnified tenfold.

Numbers of Note in the Giants' 19-14 Loss to the Bears

Mike Esposito
1 0

Here's a look at some statistical oddities from the Giants' 19-14 loss to the Bears.

Bears 19, Giants 14 | What Went Right and What Went Wrong

Pat Ragazzo
1 0

Much like the way their season has gone, not a whole lot went right for the Giants in their 19-14 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Giants Fall to Bears 19-14

Patricia Traina
1 0

The Giants have now lost seven in a row with seemingly no hope in sight of turning this around as they continue to stumble and bumble.