Report: Cowboys Guard Zack Martin Aiming to Return for Finale Against the Giants

Zack Martin will try to work his way back into the Cowboys lineup this week according to Cowboys Maven Mike Fisher.
With much at stake in this weekend’s Dallas-Giants game, the Cowboys could be planning to bring back a crucial part of their offensive line that’s been missing since 13.

That “key part,” according to Cowboys Maven Mike Fisher, is All-Pro guard Zack Martin, who has been on injured reserve since December 7 with a calf injury.

Once left for dead in the NFC division race, the Cowboys have enjoyed a bit of a late resurgence, winning three in a row. Whereas it once looked like they were headed for an early off-season, Dallas now has a chance to win the NFC East if they beat the Giants Sunday afternoon and if Washington loses to Philadelphia.

Fisher reports that Martin’s return isn’t necessarily set in stone, but that the offensive lineman “will spend this week working toward being back in the lineup.”

Before this season, which has been filled with nagging injuries, the Cowboys right guard had only missed three games in his career. Martin accommodated the team by moving to right tackle when injuries continued to decimate the Cowboys offensive line.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Martin, who played his college ball at Notre Dame, was the 16th overall pick in the 2014 draft, chosen four spots after the Giants selected LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr at No. 12 overall.

Among Martin's numerous NFL honors include six Pro Bowls, four first-team All-Pro nods, two second-team All-Pro nods, including on the PFWA All-Rookie Team of 2014 and the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team.

