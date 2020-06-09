GiantsCountry
Daniel Jones Pledges Support of the Black Lives Matter Initiative

Patricia Traina

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who despite having a verified Twitter account rarely posts, released a powerfully worded statement in support of the Black Lives Matter initiative.

"I proudly stand beside my brothers and the entire black community in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement to end systemic racism," Jones tweeted.

Jones also posted a screenshot of a longer message he composed in which he wrote of his pride in standing beside the entire black community in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Jones also pledged his commitment to keep an open mind and to ask the right questions to do his part to drive change on social injustices.

"I acknowledge the fact that I will never truly understand how it feels to be on the receiving end of racial injustice," the second-year quarterback wrote in his statement.  

"But I am committed to listening, learning, and taking action to stand up for others and make a difference in my community and in this country."

