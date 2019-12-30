Dave Gettleman "Appears" Safe

Despite a 4-12 season, it looks as though general manager Dave Gettleman is going to be retained in his role.

Gettleman, 68, walked past a group of reporters outside the Giants locker room after the Giants’ 34-17 loss to the Eagles Sunday, and mentioned “we’ll talk Tuesday,”

Although the Giants haven’t set a time for Gettleman’s press conference Tuesday, if he weren’t staying on, the thinking is he likely wouldn’t have mentioned the pending presser.

However, other than the Giants announcing that the players will be available after an 11 am. team meeting that could suggest that the situation is fluid regarding the fates of Gettleman and head coach Pat Shurmur.

The Giants have gone 9-23 in Gettleman’s two seasons at the helm of the team.

Next year they not only have the fourth overall pick in the draft, but they are also projected to have upwards of $60 million of cap space that should allow them to be competitive in filling personnel needs.

Gettleman has not been afraid to make bold moves, such as trading away star receiver Odell Beckham Jr or giving up draft capital for free-agent-to-be Leonard Williams, formerly with the Jets.

Gettleman has made other moves that have been unpopular with the fan base, including letting safety Landon Collins walk out the door via free agency and selecting running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

There are arguments to be made for and against the team retaining Gettleman. If ownership feels that the coaching staff is more at fault for not harvesting the talent Gettleman and his staff have assembled, then the likely scenario is Gettleman gets another year to continue building the roster.

If, however, the talent is the problem, Gettleman could be part of the anticipated changes.

Head coach Pat Shurmur appeared to drop that hint during his Monday press conference.

When he was asked about getting the younger players experience said, “We all would agree that experience matters, and for some of these young guys who on most teams would be backups or maybe practice squad players, they’re front-line guys for us, and this is huge for them to be able to compete as starters.”

Stay tuned.