Dave Gettleman to Remain as Giants General Manager

The Giants have confirmed that general manager Dave Gettleman will remain in his post for 2020.

“Dave Gettleman is our general manager in 2020 and hopefully for many years after that,” team president John Mara said.

“We believe he is the right person to lead us going forward. Dave has a long record of success. We think he’s capable of putting a great team together, and he’s going to get that opportunity. To the extent we need to make changes in personnel or the way we do things, we’re going to discuss that.”

“Although our record didn’t reflect it this season, we believe Dave has assembled a strong nucleus of young players that will help us compete for championships in the future,” added chairman Steve Tisch.

Gettleman hasn’t been perfect, but his drafts have been solid. In his first draft for the Giants, he selected running back Barkley, the No. 2 overall selection who set numerous records in his debut season and was voted as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Also in that first draft class were guard Will Hernandez, who has started all 32 games in his two seasons at left guard, linebacker Lorenzo Carter and defensive tackle B.J. Hill.

Gettleman’s second draft class produced quarterback Daniel Jones, whom the team hopes will enjoy similar if not better success than outgoing quarterback Eli Manning over the next decade.

Jones started 12 games and established numerous franchise rookie records, including 24 touchdown passes.

The class also included receiver Darius Slayton, a fifth-round selection whose team-leading eight touchdown receptions tied him for first among NFL rookie wideouts; defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, who started all 16 games; linebackers Oshane Ximines and Ryan Connelly; and defensive backs DeAndre Baker, Julian Love, and Corey Ballentine.