Dave Gettleman to Remain as Giants General Manager

Patricia Traina

The Giants have confirmed that general manager Dave Gettleman will remain in his post for 2020.

“Dave Gettleman is our general manager in 2020 and hopefully for many years after that,” team president John Mara said. 

“We believe he is the right person to lead us going forward. Dave has a long record of success. We think he’s capable of putting a great team together, and he’s going to get that opportunity. To the extent we need to make changes in personnel or the way we do things, we’re going to discuss that.”

“Although our record didn’t reflect it this season, we believe Dave has assembled a strong nucleus of young players that will help us compete for championships in the future,” added chairman Steve Tisch.

Gettleman hasn’t been perfect, but his drafts have been solid. In his first draft for the Giants, he selected running back Barkley, the No. 2 overall selection who set numerous records in his debut season and was voted as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. 

Also in that first draft class were guard Will Hernandez, who has started all 32 games in his two seasons at left guard, linebacker Lorenzo Carter and defensive tackle B.J. Hill.

Gettleman’s second draft class produced quarterback Daniel Jones, whom the team hopes will enjoy similar if not better success than outgoing quarterback Eli Manning over the next decade. 

Jones started 12 games and established numerous franchise rookie records, including 24 touchdown passes.  

The class also included receiver Darius Slayton, a fifth-round selection whose team-leading eight touchdown receptions tied him for first among NFL rookie wideouts; defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, who started all 16 games; linebackers Oshane Ximines and Ryan Connelly; and defensive backs DeAndre Baker, Julian Love, and Corey Ballentine.

Mara and Tisch are, of course, holding back the truth. Anyone can get a fine grade by using the second pick in the draft to select Barkley. Even if it was the wrong thing for this particular team. And the Daniel Jones selection looks okay, although he still has shown no innate skill for maneuvering in the pocket, making smart decisions, and/or securing the ball. If all he can do is pass well when there is no pressure on him, that is not going to do the trick...... so this is a work in progress ( and another fine " cover " for Gettleman). What Mara and Tisch do not wish to share is their embarrassment at having been completely incompetent in the process of re-fashioning the team two years ago. They dare not admit to the world what is obvious; that Gettleman and Shurmur were never " right" for this job. And that Mara and Tisch were lazy, did not do their homework, and took the easiest path available when faced with this leadership issue two years ago. Now they can say: Gettleman has done a "good job" ( with no results to so demonstrate ); that the team needs stability; and they can dump all the blame on the coaches. This conveniently " forgets" that it was Gettleman who selected Shurmur in the first instance. It also disguises about 10 things Gettleman has done, or failed to do, which indicate a top flight executive is on hand. We'll know for certain when he hires a former friend from Carolina as the new coach, and uses our top pick ( or one of them ) to draft a wide receiver. As usual, the Mara/Tisch duet has done half the job, and been too cowardly to do it all. The only thing "honest" about their discussions has to be that they wanted to cover up their own previous failure. And they think they did. Until we win 4 games again next year.

