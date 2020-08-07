DeAndre Baker Formally Charged with Robbery with a Firearm

Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, who is currently on the Commissioner's Exempt List while he tries to clear his name after being accused of committing armed robbery and aggravated assault, has been formally charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm, the Broward (Florida) County prosecutor announced on Friday.

The 22-year-old Baker was accused of wielding a firearm to steal designer watches and cash from multiple victims. If he is convicted, he's facing a minimum of 10 years in prison.

Seattle cornerback Quinton Dunbar, also alleged to have been a part of the incident, was not charged due to what prosecutors described as "insufficient evidence."

Baker's attorney, Bradford Cohen, expressed outrage that Baker was charged in a lengthy Instagram post.

"Disgusting and no I won't hold back on behalf of this young man," Cohen wrote. "To charge a young man based on admitted liars testimony is why we need a change in Broward from the old guard."

Cohen vowed to "expose the hypocrisy at the case filing level, the way the office of the state attorney 'teamed up' with these convicted felons and offered them to come in and explain why they changed their stories multiple times without fear of prosecution."

He also promised a more formal statement to come.

In a phone call with Giants Country, Cohen expressed his outrage over how things have unfolded for Baker.

“I’m surprised they sent a press release out before informing us that they were filing on this case, I think it’s truly a disgusting move," he said.

Cohen questioned the validity of the information furnished by four witnesses whose testimony contributed to the prosecutor's decision to charge Baker.

Cohen, who has never wavered in his insistence of Baker's innocence, reiterated his confidence that Baker's name would be cleared.

“We will make the state prove their case, and I think they are woefully short of proving this case," he said.

Cohen also expressed outrage over the pace at which things have moved with the case.

“There’s no additional evidence from the first month of the case," he said. "They just stalled as long as they could. That’s the issue I have with case filing.”

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Cohen said he was unsure when Baker's case would go to trial.

Meanwhile, attorney Patrick Patel, who is Baker's attorney on NFL matters, also expressed confidence that Baker would be exonerated.

“I cannot wait to go to trial with this case," he told Giants Country by phone. "We are still very confident that he will be exonerated."

The Giants released kicker Aldrick Rosas after being charged on misdemeanors related to his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run accident in June.

It remains to be seen if the Giants will release Baker now that prosecutors have formally charged him or if they will allow the justice system to play out for their 2019 first-round draft pick.

Patel is hoping the Giants will stand by Baker. “I sincerely hope so. He is already on the commissioner's exempt list so nothing really has changed.”

Patricia Traina contributed to this story.