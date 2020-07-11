DeAndre Baker Linked to Alleged Cover-up in Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault Charges, Report Claims

The New York Daily News is reporting that Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, who was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault and armed robbery stemming from a May 13 incident in Miramar, Florida, was allegedly involved in a cover-up.

The report cites a warrant obtained from the Broward County (Fla.) Clerk of Courts that alleges Baker, who was also arrested with Seattle cornerback Quinton Dunbar, was part of an attempt to pay the alleged victims between $5,000 and $30,000 to get them to change their statements.

Baker's attorney, Bradford Cohen, via his Twitter account, described the Daily News' report as "utterly false and defamatory to Andre Baker."

Cohen added, "We do not have any affidavits from the alleged victims of this offense, nor did these "victims" change the story as to Dre baker. We accused the "victims" of extortion and reported to authorities from Day 1."

The 22-year-old Baker was the third of the Giants three first-round draft picks in 2019, and the only one that the team traded up to acquire.

Baker was accused of committing armed robbery and aggravated assault at the social gathering, reports of which claim that the former University of Georgia star wielded a semi-automatic weapon as accomplices took money and designer watches from the alleged victims worth more than $70,000.

Baker and Dunbar both turned themselves in to police a few days after a warrant was issued for their respective arrests, but were released on bond. Cohen, via his Instagram account, claimed to have had affidavits from witnesses that exculpated Baker.

Baker was told by the Giants to stay away from the team’s off-season virtual program while he dealt with his legal issues. But with the new details unearth in the Daily News’ report, the Giants could be planning to terminate the second-year player's contract.