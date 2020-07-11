DeAndre Baker Not Involved in Attempted  Cover-up, Lawyer Claims

Less than 24 hours after an explosive report claimed that witnesses in the armed robbery and aggravated assault case brought against Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker were set to be paid off as part of a cover-up, one of the attorneys for Baker has sought to set the record straight.

"Any texts from [Baker] to these extortionists were made to keep them on the hook, as we informed authorities of this extortion the minute money was demanded," attorney Bradford Cohen told TMZ Sports.

Cohen also told TMZ Sports that Baker took and passed a lie detector test administered by a "nationally recognized examiner."

Baker is facing four counts each of armed robbery and aggravated assault stemming from a May 13 incident at a Miramar, Florida house party in which he was alleged to have wielded a semi-automatic weapon in the robbery of cash and designer watches from victims.

Seattle cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who was also at the social gathering, was also accused of having involvement in the alleged robbery. He had been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

Both Baker and Dunbar turned themselves into law enforcement officials days after the arrest warrants were issued. Baker was released on $200,000 bond, $25,000 for each count against him, and was ordered to surrender any firearms he had in his possession.

He was also initially ordered not to leave Florida, though later that order was revised to allow for Baker to leave the state for work-related purposes with the stipulation that he provided a complete and detailed itinerary of his travel plans to the court.

ESPN reported that the Florida state attorney's office has not yet decided whether to pursue a trial for each player.