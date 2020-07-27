GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

DeAndre Baker Placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List

Patricia Traina

As expected, Giants second-year cornerback DeAndre Baker was put on the Commissioner's Exempt List ahead of the Giants veterans reporting to training camp for their first COVID-19 test on Tuesday, per a source.

Baker, who had traveled to New Jersey Sunday for training camp, will not count against the Giants' 90-man roster and will save the team a roster move when it has to get down to the league maximum of 80 before August 16.

Baker has been accused of armed robbery and aggravated assault stemming from an alleged incident on May 13 in Miramar, Florida. 

A warrant was issued for his arrest, but Baker, who along with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar who was also alleged to have been involved in the incident, both turned themselves in to law enforcement authorities on May 16.

Baker, who was initially charged with four counts each of armed robbery and aggravated assault, was released on a $200,000 bond--$25,000 for each count charged against him.

Baker, the third of the Giants' three first-round draft picks last year and the one they traded to acquire, has not yet had his case filed by the State of Florida. 

Meanwhile, the Giants told the defensive back after news broke of the allegations against him to focus on resolving his legal issues rather than continue in the team's off-season virtual program that had been going on at the time. 

Now that he's on the Commissioner's Exempt List, Baker will still be eligible to be paid, but he will not eligible to participate in any practices until such time if and when he's reinstated. 

Baker, who signed a four-year, $10,525,716 contract with $9,007,390 guaranteed, is believed to have already received $6.17 million of that $9 million guaranteed money between his rookie year base salary and his signing bonus. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants' 2020 Roster Report Card: Grading the Defensive Line

Let's kick off a new week by looking at the Giants defensive units, starting with the defensive line.

Patricia Traina

Will Hernandez: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

Year 3 will be an important one for the Giants' 2018 second-round draft pick.

Gene Clemons

Matchups to Watch: Can The Giants Finally Contain Zach Ertz In 2020?

The Giants have been tormented by Eagles tight end Zach Ertz over the years, but do they finally have the pieces and plan to put that trend in the past?

Jackson Thompson

Perspectives: DeAndre Baker, The COVID-19 Challenges and More

A few random thoughts for your Sunday reading enjoyment.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

PFF's Rather Surprising Ranking for Giants Backup Quarterback Situation

Judge for yourself, but we're not so sure we agree with the ranking.

Jackson Thompson

Giants to Sign Former Jets Kicker Chandler Catanzaro

New York is bringing back Catanzaro, who had retired last year.

Patricia Traina

Giants to Release Kicker Aldrick Rosas

The bumpy three-year career of the Giants kicker, which most recently saw him charged with three misdemeanors related to an alleged hit-and-run accident in Chico, California on June 15.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | July 26, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with reports that the Cowboys made no recent bid to acquire All-Pro safety Jamal Adams from the Jets.

Jackson Thompson

Giant Sigh of Relief Following the Jamal Adams Trade to Seattle

He coulda been a Cowboy with a chance to light up the Giants offense twice a year, but instead safety Jamal Adams is headed out west--way out west--and out of harm's way as far as the NFC East teams are concerned.

Patricia Traina

Examining the Return-To-Play Agreement's Impact on the Giants

From roster decision to salary cap issues, here's a look at some of the potential impact the NFL and NFLPA's return-to-play agreement could have on the Giants roster in 2020 and 2021.

Patricia Traina