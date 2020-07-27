DeAndre Baker Placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List

As expected, Giants second-year cornerback DeAndre Baker was put on the Commissioner's Exempt List ahead of the Giants veterans reporting to training camp for their first COVID-19 test on Tuesday, per a source.

Baker, who had traveled to New Jersey Sunday for training camp, will not count against the Giants' 90-man roster and will save the team a roster move when it has to get down to the league maximum of 80 before August 16.

Baker has been accused of armed robbery and aggravated assault stemming from an alleged incident on May 13 in Miramar, Florida.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, but Baker, who along with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar who was also alleged to have been involved in the incident, both turned themselves in to law enforcement authorities on May 16.

Baker, who was initially charged with four counts each of armed robbery and aggravated assault, was released on a $200,000 bond--$25,000 for each count charged against him.

Baker, the third of the Giants' three first-round draft picks last year and the one they traded to acquire, has not yet had his case filed by the State of Florida.

Meanwhile, the Giants told the defensive back after news broke of the allegations against him to focus on resolving his legal issues rather than continue in the team's off-season virtual program that had been going on at the time.

Now that he's on the Commissioner's Exempt List, Baker will still be eligible to be paid, but he will not eligible to participate in any practices until such time if and when he's reinstated.

Baker, who signed a four-year, $10,525,716 contract with $9,007,390 guaranteed, is believed to have already received $6.17 million of that $9 million guaranteed money between his rookie year base salary and his signing bonus.