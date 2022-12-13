Dexter Lawrence Challenges Teammates to Dig Deep With Postseason Berth on the Line

It's not quite as bold of a proclamation as in 2011 when safety Antrel Rolle challenged his teammates to put in more time preparing and pick up their game to help push the team into the playoffs that year en route to a Super bowl.

But the message, this time delivered by defensive lineman Dexter Lawerence, a defensive co-captain, is the same.

"Just continue to challenge the guys around us and ourselves," Lawerence said when asked if there was something the Giants' 10 captains might be able to do as far as delivering a message to the rest of the team.

"Challenge each other. Challenge guys to watch a little bit more and study their matchups a little bit more. It’s just doing what we already do, just a little bit more. That’s how you see it change in your play, your confidence, and your belief."

The Giants are not quite in a do-or-die situation regarding their playoff hopes, but if they want to retain control of their destiny, they need to start with a win this weekend against the Washington Commanders.

A win would not only erase the Commander's tiebreaking advantage, currently the better record against division opponents, which is the second tiebreaker behind head-to-head, but it would also give a Giants team that hasn't won a game in over a month a much-needed confidence boost.

The Giants will go into this game as an underdog--no surprise, given how they've struggled since coming out of their Week 9 bye. The Commanders also have an added advantage in that they've not only been on a hot streak, winning seven of their last nine games before their bye last week, but in having the bye, they've been able to spend three straight weeks studying and preparing for the Giants, whom they'll host on Sunday night.

Lawrence conceded that the unusual scheduling could give the Commanders a bit of an advantage in that the players will be fresh and, of course, the extra time to study, but he also insisted that if the Giants do their due diligence regarding their preparation, they can even things out.

"At the end of the day, we played them two weeks ago – we know that they are going to do, they know what we’re going to do, so it’s about winning your matchup and playing dominant football," he said.

Lawrence said he and his teammates aren't worried about tiebreakers and "what if" scenarios with the other teams like the Seahawks and Lions, who are also creeping into the postseason discussion.

Instead, he said that the feeling is that this upcoming game is the "biggest" of the season because it is.

"Yeah, because it’s the next game," he said. "That’s honestly how I take every game. I don’t try to apply a lot of pressure on anybody. It’s about doing what you do in other weeks, just a little bit more. Knowing that this is a playoff-potential game. Just feeling that taking it and understanding what you have to do to play better."

That last part--playing better--is vital. The Giants have been outscored by their post-bye week opponents 143-104, their three losses all by at least two scores.

Lawerence believes he and his teammates need to appraoch this game, trusting themselves, their preparation, and each other.

"When I say 'too much pressure,' it’s more of saying don’t get too hyped, don’t get too overly emotional about it. Thinking it’s going to kill you. That you have to be perfect, you don’t have to be perfect," he said.

"You just have to play with better technique. You’re going to lose some reps, and they’re going to win some reps, but it’s all about not letting that linger and just keep playing. That’s what I mean by too much pressure. Obviously, you’re going to feel a little pressure here and there; it’s just about playing the game but don’t let it linger. Just keep moving forward and keep playing.

"If you challenge your emotions the right way, it’ll lead to good things."

Like, hopefully, a postseason berth.

