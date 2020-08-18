SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmBig Blue+Game DayTransactions
Search

Dexter Lawrence II Explains Why He Lost Weight in Off-season

Patricia Traina

New York Giants second-year defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II took an objective look at his rookie season, and there was a lot he didn’t like.

The biggest thing--no pun intended--was how he felt after each game. Listed at 6’4” and 342 pounds, Lawrence hinted during a video conference call with reporters that there were instances whereby the time games entered the fourth quarter he was winded.

So Lawrence set about getting himself in better condition. He hired a personal trainer and a private chef, the latter to control his food portions, and he lost some weight and body fat, the number of which he declined to reveal during his media session.

“This year I tried to focus on losing a little bit of weight just so I can be better on the field,” he said. 

“That's just the biggest thing I'm kind of trying to do right now, just keep that routine going that I had this off-season and don't take any steps back.”

Thus far, the weight loss has made a difference, as Lawrence said he feels a lot better when he’s out there running around, a decision he made so that he can be there for his teammates late in the game.

“They needed me in the fourth quarter,” he said. “I'll need to have a little more wind to feel better than going into the fourth quarter or even overtime.”

And if his new conditioning lends itself to him having an expanded role on the defense, he’ll take it.

“I'm gonna do what the team asked me to do,” Lawrence said. “They need me to get to the quarterback, they need me to stop the run. I'll be able to do it.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEE IT | Saquon Barkley's Reaction to Big Ten Fall Sports Postponement

Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker is facing 10 years in prison if he's convicted for charges of robbery with a firearm. How do the legal experts feel about how his case?

Patricia Traina

Giants Country Round Table: Who Will Be the 2020 Team Captains?

Who are the top candidates to be captains on this year's Giants squad? In our first round table, Giants Country writers Patricia Traina, Pat Ragazzo, and Jackson Thompson make their picks for the offense, defense, and special teams.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants "Honorary Receiver" Gives Passing Game's Speed a Turbo Boost

With the Giants believed to be planning a vertical offense, they might just have all the speed they need between the receivers and this additional player.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 18, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the Washington Football Team hiring Jason Wright as organization's new president.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Camp Report: The Passing Game’s Secret Weapon?

Here's a rundown of the notale storylines from the Giants training camp on the first fully padded practice session.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Training Camp: When Life Gives You Lemons

How Joe Judge is making sure he makes the right decisions regarding player personnel despite the restrictions created by the league.

Patricia Traina

Giants Sign Defensive Tackle Daylon Mack; Release Kicker Chandler Catanzaro

The Giants added former defensive tackle Daylon Mack on Monday after releasing veteran kicker Chandler Catanzaro.

Jackson Thompson

How Joe Judge is Channeling the Late Herb Brooks

Herb Brooks built a hockey dynamo by turning a group of college students into a gold medal-winning team that famously beat the USSR in the 1980 Olympics. While some of his methods were headscratchers, they worked, and whether it's by accident or on purpose Giants head coach Joe Judge is channeling some of those approaches.

Patricia Traina

Oshane Ximines: The Good, the Great and The Ugly

The Giants are counting heavily on second-year edge rusher Oshane Ximines to be even more productive on defense. How productive can ximines be? Coach Gene Clemons takes a look at Ximines' film from his rookie year to find out.

Gene Clemons

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 17, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Washington quarterback Alex Smith being cleared to return to the practice field.

Jackson Thompson