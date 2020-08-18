Dexter Lawrence II Explains Why He Lost Weight in Off-season

New York Giants second-year defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II took an objective look at his rookie season, and there was a lot he didn’t like.

The biggest thing--no pun intended--was how he felt after each game. Listed at 6’4” and 342 pounds, Lawrence hinted during a video conference call with reporters that there were instances whereby the time games entered the fourth quarter he was winded.

So Lawrence set about getting himself in better condition. He hired a personal trainer and a private chef, the latter to control his food portions, and he lost some weight and body fat, the number of which he declined to reveal during his media session.

“This year I tried to focus on losing a little bit of weight just so I can be better on the field,” he said.

“That's just the biggest thing I'm kind of trying to do right now, just keep that routine going that I had this off-season and don't take any steps back.”

Thus far, the weight loss has made a difference, as Lawrence said he feels a lot better when he’s out there running around, a decision he made so that he can be there for his teammates late in the game.

“They needed me in the fourth quarter,” he said. “I'll need to have a little more wind to feel better than going into the fourth quarter or even overtime.”

And if his new conditioning lends itself to him having an expanded role on the defense, he’ll take it.

“I'm gonna do what the team asked me to do,” Lawrence said. “They need me to get to the quarterback, they need me to stop the run. I'll be able to do it.”