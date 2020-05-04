Eli Manning Says Daniel Jones Has "Done All the Right Things" Toward Becoming a Leader

Since retiring from the NFL after 16 seasons, former Giants quarterback Manning has been staying busy between helping to look after his four children and trying to balance his philanthropic endeavors as he figures out his long-term future.

In the interim, Manning, who on Monday spoke with SiriusXM NFL Radio Morning Drive co-hosts Bob Papa and Charlie Weis to give an update on his endeavors, has been branching out to help some of the causes that are near and dear to his heart.

Last week, he was named to the Board of Directors for the Guiding Eyes for the Blind, an organization that trains guide dogs for the visually impaired.

Manning, along with some other former Giants players and celebrities from the entertainment industry, is also preparing to contribute to a virtual telethon to benefit the Robin Hood Relief Benefit.

The telethon will be broadcast locally in the New York area on May 11, starting at 7 PM ET and will look to raise money to help thousands of New Yorkers who, because of the COVID-19 crisis, have fallen on financial hardships.

To help with that cause, Manning and former teammate Michael Strahan recently set up a GoFundMe page titled “Always a Giant” where fans can also make donations.

“This is the worst poverty epidemics that we've had in New York since the Great Depression,” Manning told Papa and Weis. “Robin Hood has been leading the fight against poverty in New York City for the last 30 years, and 100% of all the funds raised go directly to help low-income New Yorkers.

“I know it's a tough time to ask people for money right now, but if we can just get people to give $10, it makes a difference,” Manning added, saying that $10 can fund meals for up to six New Yorkers.

Since retiring after the 2019 season, Manning has been pondering his future as he prepares to go through his first off-season and then season without football.

“I want to take a year off and, and not jump into anything too seriously and put too much on my plate too early,” Manning said.

“I've never had a fall off. But I'll stay busy, whether it's doing some speaking engagements and those types of things. But, you know, I wanted to have a little time to soak it all in and, and take a year to relax, and then decide how much I want to get involved with other things. I know once I decide what I want to get into, I'm going to go head first and go all in.”

While he figures it out, Manning’s thoughts are never far from the NFL and the Giants, the latter of whom he said are trying to make the best of the circumstances that have resulted in the cancellation of spring football practices in favor of virtual programs.

“I think they're, they're heading in the right way,” Manning said of the Giants, who have a new coaching staff led by Joe Judge. “I know they're getting on Zoom calls and having virtual meetings and that kind of stuff, but it's gotta be hard not being able to, practice and have a spring in session with a new coach and new system going in.”

Manning, who said he has been in recent contact with Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to see how things were going, was asked where Jones stands to take the biggest jump in his second NFL season.

“I think it'll be easier this year for him to kind of step up as that leader,” Manning said. “Last year it was probably awkward for him, with me being there and just kind of the whole dynamic. Me being gone, he is the quarterback; he is the guy.

“I think he's proven to be, to be tough and work hard. He’s done all the right things, keeping his head down and not saying more than he has to and working hard on and earning respect from teammates. And I think now he can elevate that where now he's in charge.”

Manning also noted that as the “guy,” Jones will likely want to start being more involved In communicating with new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett about the offense.

“Obviously, he's got to learn a new offense and get total control of, of that,” Manning said. “But I think he'll do a great job. I think he's got the respect of the team, and I think he'll, he'll go out there and have a great year.”