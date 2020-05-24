ESPN Ranks Giants Off-season Moves in the Middle of the Pack

Overall, it was a decent off-season for the Giants.

This appears to be the opinion of ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell, who recently ranked the off-seasons had by all 32 NFL teams and put the Giants at No. 14 for their off-season moves.

Barnwell gave general manager Dave Gettleman props for adding to the back end of the defense at linebacker and cornerback, two of the biggest problem spots on the team last season, and for finally adding quality young talent to an offensive line that was like a sieve last year with its pass protection.

On the flip side, among those moves/non-moves Barnwell doesn’t appear to be a fan of include what he calls “expensive deals” signed by cornerback James Bradberry and inside linebacker Blake Martinez; not adding a bonafide pass rusher; and placing the franchise tag on defensive tackle Leonard Williams.

Regarding the “expensive contracts” signed by Bradberry and Martinez, it needs to be remembered that both are for three years and technically are two-year deals given the distribution of guaranteed money in each.

This wasn’t merely a case of Gettleman spending like a shopper out of control during a “doorbuster sale.” This was more or less a case of him having to spend to fortify two units where the talent was a significant question mark, much like what he had to do in 2018 when he signed left tackle Nate Solder to a ridiculous free-agent contract.

If you take note of how the Giants added to the defensive backfield and the linebacker spot—heavily at that—in the draft, it wouldn’t be surprising if the hope is for Bradberry and Martinez to hold down the fort until some of the homegrown talents proves its reliability. This has been a tactic Gettleman has used since arriving in New York.

The pass rusher issue is a valid concern. In the last two seasons, the Giants told anyone who would listen that they were hoping to generate a pass rush via the scheme, only to fall short of that goal. That continues to be the song they’re singing again this year.

Whether that comes to fruition largely depends on how different defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s scheme will be from James Bettcher’s.

Also key to the pass rush will be whether Kyler Fackrell can record double-digit sacks as he did in 2018 when Graham was his position coach and if youngsters like Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines finally take that huge step forward.

That’s a lot of ifs and a lot of room for disappointment, but stranger things have happened.

Lastly, there is the Williams issue. While that trade remains one of the all-time great headscratchers in franchise history considering the Giants might have had to spend less if they had tried to sign Williams as a free agent, there is another issue to consider that no one saw coming.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 NFL salary cap could shrink as much as 50% from the $215 million projected by Over the Cap.

That means teams like the Giants, who, at this juncture appear to be in good shape space-wise, could see that space evaporate at a time when they not only might have to re-sign Williams to another deal (assuming he doesn’t agree to terms on a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline) but could also put a crimp in the Giants’ plans to reward Saquon Barkley with a new contract as well as address their other pending free agents like defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson.

Had the Giants signed Williams in the off-season after he finished his contract with the Jets, they likely could have structured the contract like they structured those of Bradberry’s and Martinez’s, using roster bonuses.

Barnwell noted that the Giants could have used the money spent to franchise tag Williams on a pass rusher like Jadeveon Clowney. Perhaps, but considering Clowney’s injury history and that he’s never reached double-digit sacks in his career (including the seasons he played on the same defense as J.J. Watt), would that have been the best use of cap space?

As Barnwell noted, the Giants have set the wheels in motion to bring back edge rusher Markus Golden on a one-year, $5.3 million deal thanks to their exercising the UFA tag (assuming Golden doesn’t sign elsewhere before July 22).

That’s a brilliant move by the Giants who likely don’t view Golden as a No. 1 edge rusher and who, given the lack of earlier activity to get something done, were reluctant to spend big money on the defender.

Overall, it’s hard to disagree with many of Barnwell’s points regarding what the Giants did in the off-season, just as it’s challenging to get a feel for just how much more improved the Giants will be in 2020.

But after a 4-12 season, there is at least hope, based on Gettleman's philosophical shifts, that maybe, things will start perking up.