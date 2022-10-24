Giants OT Evan Neal Reportedly Suffered an MCL Sprain in Win vs. Jaguars

New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal reportedly suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, who also reports that Neal could miss some time.

Neal was injured early in the second quarter while blocking for running back Saquon Barkley's 5-yard run up the middle. It looked like Neal had someone roll up on his leg, which caused him to crumble to the ground in pain.

Although he was able to walk off the field, Neal was soon carted back to the locker room for further evaluation and was declared out for the rest of the game shortly after that.

Grade 2 MCL tears can take anywhere from 2-4 weeks to heal, depending on the treatment and the individual. Neal would almost certainly have to miss the Giants' Week 8 game against the Seahawks.

The good news is the Giants have a Week 9 bye, which Neal can use to aggressively treat and rest the injury in the hopes of getting back on the field by the time the Giants reconvene in Week 10 to host the Houston Texans.

Tyre Phillips stepped in for Neal at right tackle after he went down. In 57 snaps played, he allowed four pressures. He'll presumably get the start against Seattle if Neal does indeed have to miss time.

