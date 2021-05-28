Sports Illustrated home
Former Giant Brandon Jacobs Eyes NFL Comeback...as Defensive End

Brandon Jacobs, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2013, has apparently been inspired by Tim Tebow's comeback attempt.
Author:
Publish date:

If Tim Tebow can do it, then why can't he do it as well? That appears to be the thinking of former New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs, who, after being inspired by the former NFL quarterback turned tight end's NFL comeback attempt, has launched his own return to the league.

Like Tebow, the 6'4", 260-pound Jacobs, who in nine NFL seasons--eight for the Giants and one for the 49eres-- rushed for 5,094 yards on 1,141 carries with 60 career touchdowns, is eyeing a position change. 

However, unlike Tebow, who is staying on the offensive side of the ball, Jacobs is looking to come back as a defensive end. 

Jacobs, who last played in the NFL in 2013, certainly has the size for the position, and based on photos he's posted of himself on social media, he looks to be in ideal physical condition.

However, a potential big sticking point for Jacobs--and one which is believed to have led to his retirement from the league in the first place--is the condition of his left knee.

Jacobs' 2013 season was cut short due to a knee issue. He underwent a cartilage graft to repair osteoarthritis in his left knee after being placed on injured reserve that season.

When Jacobs first made the announcement, it was widely believed that he was joking. But apparently, the former NFL star is serious about giving things a go.

Whether he gets a call is another story, but if he does, it could be fun to watch him get revenge on today's running backs that try to stop him on blitz pickups.

