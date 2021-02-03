NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
Search

Former Giants Head Coach Tom Coughlin Reveals Super Bowl Rooting Dilemma

The Giants' long-time head coach has rooting interests on both the Bucs and the Chiefs. So what is his expectation for Super Bowl LV?
Author:
Publish date:

Former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin spent 12 seasons in charge of a football team where his rooting interest lay with seeing the players and coaches succeed as one.

Although he has moved on from the franchise, he helped guide two Super Bowl championships, the 74-year-old Coughlin, who will be tuned into Sunday's Super Bowl LV featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is facing something of a rooting dilemma.

"Well, I have those that I'm most proud of and hopeful for, but I do recognize those that are in the game that have been a part of something that I've been a part of, and I always wish them well," Coughlin told SiriusXM NFL Radio's Bob Papa and Charlie Weis this week.

At the crux of Coughlin's dilemma in picking a team is that Steve Spagnuolo, his former defensive coordinator who helped the franchise win its first championship with Coughlin at the helm, is holding that same role for the Chiefs, who are looking to become the first NFL team to win consecutive Super Bowls since the New England Patriots in 2004 and 2005 (XXXVIII and XXXIX).

On the other side of the coin is defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, the Giants first-round draft pick 2010 who in 2011 blocked a Cowboys kick that saved the Giants' season as they went on to win their second Super Bowl championship under Coughlin's watch.

Coughlin, predictably, took the high road, crowing to Papa and Weiss about how proud he was of two men who blossomed in very different roles under his watch.

"I'm so very proud to have been a part of that, that young man's the start of his career," Coughlin said of Pierre-Paul. "If you remember the talent of Jason Pierre-Paul, when we went to work him out, there was a young guy who was just a tremendous athlete that could stand and do a full backflip and land on his feet.

"This is a kid who didn't play a lot of football, yet was so extremely talented upon his arrival, and had to be taught everything. But he was a a tremendous source of pride to all of us because of his development."

And what about Spagnuolo, who Coughlin hired from the Eagles in 2007 to take over for Tim Lewis, even though Spagnuolo had never been an NFL coordinator?

"What doesn't Steve bring to the table?" said Coughlin, who would also hire Spagnuolo in 2015 after Spagnuolo's head coaching career had failed to take root.

"He is positive. He has a great understanding of the game of football. He has a tremendous personality. He has a love of people and players who play for him respond in a great way. So, Steve arriving where he is--don't forget, he's got two Super Bowl rings and is playing for a third."

Okay, but which team did Coughlin think has the best chance of emerging victorious Sunday?

"I just wish everyone the best," Coughlin said. "I'm no different than anybody in the country. I want to see a great game."

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (5) against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Profile: CB Kary Vincent, Jr, LSU

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville JaguarsJacksonville Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin (green hat) looks on prior to the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Former Giants Head Coach Tom Coughlin Reveals Super Bowl Rooting Dilemma

Feb 4, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; NFL Hall of Famer Harry Carson arrives on the red carpet prior to the 6th Annual NFL Honors at Wortham Theater.
This and That

Hall of Fame Linebacker Harry Carson Shares How He Became a Giants Team Leader

Feb. 2, 2021: Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach Sam Madison speaks to reporters virtually during Super Bowl LV media availabilities.
This and That

Chiefs D-backs Coach Sam Madison Has This Unique Advantage vs. Tom Brady

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Draft

2021 NFL Mock Draft: Giants Pick This Wide Receiver at No. 11

Dec 27, 2019; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Temple Owls cornerback Christian Braswell (14) pushes North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) out of bounds at the one yard line during the third quarter at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Dyami Brown, North Carolina

Jan 30, 2021; Mobile, AL, USA; National running back Michael Carter of North Carolina (7) runs the ball as American defensive back DJ Daniel of Georgia (14) pursues in the second half of the 2021 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB Michael Carter, North Carolina

Jan 31, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; A general view of the pirate ship for Super Bowl LV in downtown Tampa.
This and That

Counting Down the 10 Greatest Plays in New York Giants Super Bowl History