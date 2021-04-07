NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Former Giants Receiver Travis Rudolph Arrested for First-Degree Murder

Rudolph, per the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, is accused of shooting at four people.
Former Giants receiver Travis Rudolph once made the right kind when he decided to sit with a young autistic child during lunch.

These days, however, Rudolph is in the headlines for the wrong reasons, as he’s facing first-degree murder charges following a double-shooting that allegedly occurred in Lake Park, Florida.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the former Florida State receiver was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm. 

Rudolph, 25, was taken into custody Wednesday morning following the alleged incident, which, according to the Sheriff’s office, left one dead and another injured and hospitalized. Rudolph is also accused of shooting at two other people who were not injured.

After going undrafted in 2017, Rudolph signed with the Giants. He appeared in seven regular-season games for them that season, catching eight balls for 101 yards. He was waived by New York in September 2018 and was signed by the Dolphins, but he tore his ACL on his first day of practice.

After sitting out football in 2019, Rudolph was signed by Winnipeg of the CFL for the 2020 season that was canceled due to the global pandemic's effects.

Rudolph is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Jun 12, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Travis Rudolph participates in drills during minicamp.
