Former New York Giant Michael Strahan Will Get a Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

New York Giants Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of the Class of 2022.

Strahan's latest honor comes in a brand new category, sports entertainment, making him the first-ever nominee in that category.

Strahan retired from pro football following a 15-year career in which he accumulated a franchise-best 141.5 sacks and earned the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2001, six All-Pro honors, and seven Pro Bowl berths.

Strahan, who was voted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2013, set a single-season high record 22.5 sacks in 2001, a record that still stands.

Following his career, he joined FOX NFL Sunday. He also served as Kelly Ripa's co-host for NBC's Live! with Kelly and Michael before moving on to ABC's Good Morning America.

Strahan has also hosted ABC's The $100,000 Pyramid since 2016.

Although Strahan's No. 92 was never formally retired by the Giants, no player has worn the jersey since he called it a career. The team has said that it plans to hold a formal jersey retirement ceremony for Strahan, one of the Super Bowl XLII heroes, in the future.

