Former New York Giants O-lineman Kevin Zeitler Lands with the Ravens

The former New York Giants starting right guard was on the market for less than a week before landing on his feet with the Ravens.

Former Giants offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler didn’t have to wait too long to find a new team.

Zeitler, who was cut by the Giants last week in a move that saved the team $12 million in cap space, signed a three-year deal worth $22.5 million with $16 million guarantees per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. with Baltimore.

Zeitler, who was acquired by the Giants in a trade with Cleveland for defensive end Olivier Vernon before the 2019 season, will step into an offensive lineup that recently lost longtime guard Marshall Yanda to retirement.

The Giants, meanwhile, are left with Will Hernandez and Shane Lemieux as their two primary guard prospects. Last year, both Hernandez and Lemieux rotated at left guard. General manager Dave Gettleman, when he spoke to the media before the release of Zeitler, reminded people to be patient with a young offensive line and that eventually, young offensive linemen need the chance to play.

But still, the release of Zeitler leaves a hole on the Giants roster, one which Gettleman is sure to fill. Whether that filling comes from free agency or the draft remains to be seen, but unless the Giants are bullish on Jonotthan Harrison or Chad Slade serving as the third guard, they’ll almost definitely need to acquire depth.

Fortunately for the Giants, it looks like both the free-agent market and the draft class have some prospects that could be fits.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.