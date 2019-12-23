Giants' 2020 Opponents Set

With their win against Washington, the Giants have clinched third place in the NFC East, which means their 2020 opponents are set.

Next year, the NFC East teams will face the AFC North--Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Cincinnati. Two games will be at home and the other two on the road.

As usual, the Giants will also face their three NFC East opponents, Dallas, Philadelphia, and Wahington. And they will square up against the third-place teams in the NFC North, South and West.

The full schedule, including preseason opponents plus all dates and times for the regular-season opponents, will be announced in April.

Check out the above video for the full list of the Giants 2020 opponents.