Giants' 2020 Opponents Set

Patricia Traina

With their win against Washington, the Giants have clinched third place in the NFC East, which means their 2020 opponents are set.

Next year, the NFC East teams will face the AFC North--Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Cincinnati. Two games will be at home and the other two on the road.

As usual, the Giants will also face their three NFC East opponents, Dallas, Philadelphia, and Wahington. And they will square up against the third-place teams in the NFC North, South and West. 

The full schedule, including preseason opponents plus all dates and times for the regular-season opponents, will be announced in April.

Check out the above video for the full list of the Giants 2020 opponents. 

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAMEDAY Live Blog/Open Thread: Giants at Washington | Week 16

Patricia Traina

Our weekly gameday thread and live blog coverage.

Random Thoughts Following the Giants' 41-35 Overtime Win vs. Washington

Patricia Traina

Some perspectives following the Giants' 41-35 overtime win against Washington.

By The Numbers | Key Stats in the Giants' 41-35 Overtime Win Against Washington

Mike Esposito

Here are some statistical notables from the Giants' win over Washington.

Giants Edge Washington in Overtime, 41-35

Patricia Traina

Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, and Kaden Smith have career games for Big Blue.

Giants at Washington: Five Stats that Matter

Mike Esposito

Here's a closer look at key stats as they relate to the Giants' Week 16 game at Washington.

Eli Manning's Ten Most Memorable Games

Patricia Traina

Now that Daniel Jones is back at the helm at quarterback, that likely means that Giants fans have seen the last of Eli Manning as the team's starting quarterback. But before Manning's time with the team officially comes to an end, here is a look back at ten of the most memorable games in his career.

Week 16: Giants at Washington Fantasy Football Need-to-Knows

Mike Esposito

Still playing fantasy football? Mike Esposito has a look at this week's Giants' best bets to help you plan your lineups.

Why Head Coach Pat Shurmur’s Fate Has Likely Been Sealed

Mike Addvensky

Regardless of what the Giants do in the final two games of the season, here is why it would be hard to envision a scenario in which head coach Pat Shurmur is retained another year.

Markus Golden Hopes He’s Not “One and Done” as a Giant

Pat Ragazzo

Golden is cashing in on a his "prove it year" with the Giants. But if the Giants have a chance at Chase Young, does it still make sense for them to get in on the bidding to retain Golden for 2020 and beyond?

FILM REVIEW | Nick Gates Continues to Make a Strong Case for a Starting Job

Bobby Skinner

After impressing at right tackle earlier in the season, second-year offensive lineman Nick Gates delivered an equally impressive performance at right guard last week for the injured Kevin Zeitler.