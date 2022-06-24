Skip to main content

New York Giants Training Camp Start Dates Revealed

Schedule-wise, here's what to expect when the Giants open their training camp next month.

The NFL released its annual training camp start dates, and the New York Giants will welcome their rookies on July 19 and the remainder of the team on July 26.

Per Article 23 of the NFL's CBA, the first day of a club’s preseason training camp "shall be limited to physical examinations, meetings, and classroom instruction." Teams may also have on-field work, but that must be limited to running and conditioning (similar to the off-season's Phase One rules, except all coaches may be present on the field during conditioning and running activities).  

The Giants will be able to hold their first practice on July 27 in what would be the start of a five-day acclimation period, during which time there is no live contact permitted, and players must not be in full pads. 

On-field work will be limited to no more than 3.5 hours, and teams may hold two on-field sessions. One session can be a full-speed practice that is not to exceed two hours. The second session (held at the head coach’s discretion) is limited to walkthrough instruction and drills and plays conducted at an acceptable walkthrough pace. (The order of the sessions is up to the head coach.)  

The Giants would then be allowed to conduct a fully padded practice complete with live contact following the end of the five-day acclimation period and a mandatory day off following the completion of the on-field acclimation period for players. Given the timing, the Giants' first projected fully padded practice could come as soon as August 1.  

