Giants Add Bryan Cox, Kevin Wilkins to Defensive Coaching Staff
The New York Giants added two more assistant coaches to Brian Daboll's staff, both coming on the defensive side of the ball.
Bryan Cox, a Super Bowl winner, and three-time Pro Bowler as a player who previously coached with five other teams, is the Giants’ new assistant defensive line coach. He will work with defensive line coach Andre Patterson.
Daboll also added Kevin Wilkins to the staff as a defensive assistant. Wilkins worked last season in the same position for the Baltimore Ravens.
Cox, 54, is a three-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl Champion (XXXVI, Patriots) . he began his career as a linebacker with the Miami Dolphins, who drafted him in the fifth round in 1991 out of Western Illinois.
After the 1995 season, Cox joined the Bears for two seasons. In 1998 he signed with the Jets, for whom he played until 2000. Then he spent one year each with the Patriots (2001) and the Saints (2002).
Cox was last with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016, where he served as a defensive assistant.
Cox finished his NFL career with 939 tackles, 51.5 sacks, 15 fumble recoveries, four interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns. He began his NFL coaching career with the Jets in 2006 as their assistant defensive line coach. In 2009, he was hired as the Browns' defensive line coach before moving to the Dolphins in 2011 as their pass-rush coach.
In 2012, Cox was with the Bucs as their defensive line coach. Before joining the Giants, his last NFL coaching assignment was with the Falcons as their defensive line coach, a role he held from 2014-2016. During that 2016 season, the Falcons won the NFC championship and advanced to Super Bowl LI, where they lost to the New England Patriots in overtime, 34-28.
Wilkins joined the Ravens in 2015 as a video intern, a position he held for two seasons. He was Baltimore’s video operations coordinator from 2017-20., where he came in contact with Don "Wink" Martindale, then the Ravens defensive coordinator who was hired recently by the Giants for the same role.
Here is the updated list of assistant Giants coaches.
- Head Coach - Brian Daboll
- Director of Coaching Operations - Laura Young
- Offensive Coordinator - Mike Kafka
- Quarterbacks - Shea Tierney
- Running Backs - DeAndre Smith
- Tight ends - Andy Bischoff
- Receivers - Mike Groh
- Offensive Line - Bobby Johnson
- Assistant Offensive Line - Tony Sparano, Jr
- Offensive Assistant - Christian Jones
- Defensive Coordinator - Don "Wink" Martindale
- Defensive Line - Andre Patterson
- Assistant Defensive Line - Bryan Cox
- Inside Linebackers - John Egorugwu
- Outside Linebackers - Drew Wilkins
- Defensive Backs - Jerome Henderson
- Assistant Defensive Backs - Mike Treier
- Defensive Assistant - Kevin Wilkins
- Special Teams Coordinator - Thomas McGaughey
- Assistant Special teams Coach - Anthony Blevins
- Special Teams Quality Control - Nick Williams
- Assistant Strength and Conditioning - Mark Loecher
