Giants Add Derek Dooley to Assistant Coaching Staff

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

Derek Dooley will be joining Joe Judge's assistant coaching staff in an unspecified role.

Dooley, who confirmed his hire via his Twitter account, has extensive coaching experience at both the college and NFL levels. A former receiver at Virginia (1987-90), he joined the staff at Georgia in 1996 as a graduate assistant in 1996. He then spent three years at SMU as the receivers coach before moving to LSU where he coached tight ends and was given additional responsibilities as the running backs coach, assistant head coach and special teams coach.

In 2005, Dooley made the jump to the NFL, where he coached the Dolphins tight ends through the 2006 season. Also on the Dolphins staff during those two years was Jason Garrett, who later hired Dooley as the Cowboys' receivers coach for the 2013-17 seasons and who is currently the Giants offensive coordinator.

At Dallas, Dooley helped coach receiver Dez Bryant toward establishing a club single-season record with a league-best 16 touchdown receptions. Bryant also recorded his third consecutive 1,000-yard season and posted a team-best 88 catches en route to his second straight Pro Bowl berth. 

Before getting to the Cowboys, Dooley made stops at Louisiana Tech (where he was also the school's assistant athletic director) and at Tennessee, where he served as the head coach of both of those programs, amassing a 32-41 head coaching record. 

He was most recently with Missouri as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, a role he held since 2018.

Dooley is the youngest son of Georgia legend Vince Dooley, who coached the Bulldogs for 25 seasons of which they won six SEC titles and the 1980 national championship, 

Dooley holds a bachelor’s degree in government and foreign affairs from Virginia and a law degree from the University of Georgia, which he earned in 1994. Before becoming a football coach, Dooley practiced law at a private firm in Atlanta for two years.

The Giants Assistant Coaching Staff: What We Know

Offensive Coordinator: Jason Garrett
Quarterbacks: Jerry Schuplinski  
Running Backs: Burton Burns
Tight Ends: TBA
Receivers: Tyke Tolbert
Offensive Line: Marc Columbo
Assistant Offensive Line: Ben Wilkerson
Reported: Derek Dooley (role not yet determined)

Defensive Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach: Patrick Graham
Defensive Line: TBA
Outside Linebackers/Senior Assistant: Bret Bielema (reported and confirmed by a source)
Inside Linebackers: Kevin Sherrer (reported)
Defensive Backs: Jerome Henderson
Defensive Assistant: Jody Wright

Special Teams Coordinator: Thomas McGaughey
Special Teams Assistant: Tom Quinn (implied by the team)

Strength and Conditioning: Aaron Wellman (reported and confirmed by a source)
Assistant Strength and Conditioning/Performance Manager: Sam Hoad

